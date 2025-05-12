You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
0comments
Accessories Apple iPhone
Renders of iPhone 17 Pro in cases
The iPhone 17 series is still months away with an expected release window for September of this year. However you can already pre-order phone cases for Apple’s upcoming flagships if you want to get a feel for what it may be like to hold the new phones.

An industry insider who has provided us with CAD renders and 3D prints of the iPhone 17 family is now taking orders for the phone cases. It’s not exactly clear whether these cases are self-made or affiliated with a brand but you can ask for one by messaging them directly on X.

The cases show off the new designs of the iPhone 17 lineup. In particular the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max which have a massive camera island on the back while retaining the iconic and familiar triple-lens setup. The iPhone 17 Air’s case has the slimmer but still larger-than-before camera island hole similar to a Google Pixel 9. However the base iPhone 17’s case is a bit odd and I’m personally not a fan of it.

There are already high-quality 3D prints of the suspected iPhone 17 models and they fit perfectly in these phone cases. So you really can get a feel for how Apple’s new phones will fit in your hand with or without a case. There’s even a store in China that is letting customers use iPhone 17 dummies for the same purpose.


While I understand that Apple is changing up its flagship design after a very long time, I also find it a bit odd to pre-order cases for a phone you may not buy. It reminds me of when the One UI 7 fervor reached a point where users began downloading leaked system apps ahead of release.

iPhone 17 cases have been in the news recently for other reasons as well. Aside from renders, some accessory manufacturers have accidentally confirmed the new iPhone 17 designs by listing phone cases on their store pages. The spotlight on Apple’s upcoming phones is mired in debate about whether the redesign is a welcome one or not.

But Apple fans have another thing to worry about instead. It is seeming very likely that the iPhone 17 will be more expensive than its predecessors. And it also seems like Apple would like to refrain from publicly putting the blame on President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
