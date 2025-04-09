Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

BREAKING NEWS: Trump pauses his tariffs for 90 days in most countries but hikes China's import tax to 125%

By
Apple iPhone
Tim Cook and Apple Store employees man the doors of the store on NYC's 5th Avenue.
No one can accuse President Donald Trump of giving special treatment to Apple and the iPhone. In a surprise and stunning announcement, the president said that he is pausing the reciprocal tariffs imposed on most countries. Just the other day Trump said on social media that he was sticking to his tariff scheme no matter what. However, in a Truth Social post that the president published minutes ago, he wrote that more than 75 countries had called U.S. officials to negotiate their way out of the draconian tariffs placed on their exports to the U.S.

"Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the [US Trade Representative], to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."
                                                   -Donald Trump, president of the United States

The president not only kept tariffs on China but raised them to 125% "effective immediately" which is going to sharply raise prices in the U.S. for iPhone models shipped to the States from China. Apple will seek to focus on boosting the production of its devices made in countries other than China. India produces many iPhone models including the entire iPhone 16 lineup. However, the number of iPhones built in India falls far short of the number assembled in China.

Trump&amp;#039;s post on Truth Social announcing the 90 day tariff pause and the hike of China&amp;#039;s tariffs.
President Trump announces his 90-day tariff pause for most countries." | Image credit-Truth Social

The president said that he placed higher tariffs on China because the country showed the world's markets a "lack of respect." Of course, with this take the president is not taking any responsibility for his part in the cratering of world stock prices. What Trump is really saying is that China was supposed to roll over and negotiate with the U.S. Instead, each time the U.S. hiked its tariff on China, the country responded by raising tariffs on the U.S. 

Trump did add, "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

Wall Street surged in the aftermath of the announcement with the Dow Industrial Average up 2,200. Apple added $20 to its stock price and Tesla rebounded $30. But keep in mind that this economic chaos is far from over. Not only will we soon see iPhone prices approach $4,000 and $5,000 in the U.S., this pause ends in 90 days and the chaos could start all over again.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.
