Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature

Google is testing a new feature for the popular Now Playing feature on Pixel devices.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Google Music Google Pixel
Example of the Pixel's Now Playing music-recognition feature seen on an unidentified Pixel model.
If one single feature explains why Pixel fans love their phones, it is probably the Now Playing feature, which appears in the lock screen and the Always-On Display on Pixel devices. Now Playing will automatically name the tune playing near the phone, and it also includes the name of the artist. If you buy a new Pixel, you'll need to turn it on by going to Settings > Sound & vibration > Now Playing > Toggle on "Identify songs playing nearby."

Now Playing uses a song database stored on Pixel handsets. Google says that no audio or background conversations are sent to the company. In addition, the music-recognition feature employs privacy-preserving analytics to preserve the privacy of users. Having owned both Pixel handsets, other Android phones, and iPhones, I can tell you that Now Playing works better than the Shazam app.

What I love about the Pixel line is that it feels as though Google is always looking to improve the UX (User experience). Constantly updating apps to make them easier to use is one example of this, and the Now Playing feature is another. How many times have you heard a song and couldn't remember the title or the name of the artist who performed it? Or perhaps you're hearing a song for the first time, love it, and want to know more about the tune so you can hear it again? I guess if I had to pick one word for what Google offers to users with the Pixel line, it would be convenience.

The update for Now Playing will allow a Pixel user to see album art in a search bar. | Image credit-Android Authority - Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature
The update for Now Playing will allow a Pixel user to see album art in a search bar. | Image credit-Android Authority

Tapping on the name of the song listed by Now Playing takes you to your Now Playing history page, which lists the songs that the feature has recently heard in the background. But tapping on the song in Now Playing could soon show you something else. Android Authority recently checked out an Android System Intelligence update and found that tapping the song in Now Playing, instead of taking you to your Now Playing history, brings up a bar with the song title and artist name in the middle and the album art on the left. 

Current look of Now Playing on the left with Now Playing history on the right. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature
Current look of Now Playing on the left with Now Playing history on the right. | Image credit-PhoneArena

You can visit your favorites list with a tap on the right side of the bar and easily add or delete a song from that list with a single tap. And you can still get to your Now Playing history with a double tap. This is something that Google is working on, although there is no estimate when it might appear on your Pixel device.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless