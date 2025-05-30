Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

iPhone 17 leak corroborates a display glow-up fans have waited years for

A trusted source hints at a bigger, better screen for the base model – but there's more to it than just size.

By
iPhone 16 with its display facing the vieiwer, held by a person.
The iPhone 16. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A new leak is giving us very exciting information about the base iPhone 17

If the leaks are anything to go by, the iPhone 17 lineup is shaping up to be a head-turner – for better or worse. We're expecting a redesign for the Pro models and the debut of an ultra-slim new addition, reportedly called the iPhone 17 Air. Love it or hate it, Apple seems to be charging ahead with these changes, judging by the sheer volume of leaks surrounding the lineup.

Another previously rumored change is said to come for the base model. The base iPhone 17 may be the only model that remains "recognizable" from the series, but it is expected to also get some upgrade love. In the display department. 

Now, another reputable voice, analyst Ross Young, in a subscriber post (via AppleInsider) is corroborating earlier expectations about the iPhone 17 display. According to Young (as well as some other earlier rumors) the iPhone 17 may get a bigger screen. The display may grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches - well, 6.27 inches precisely. 

Multiple earlier leaks have reported this change, and those came from different sources, so it's safe to assume it is very likely to happen. Apart from that increase in screen real estate, another very welcomed rumored upgrade is (finally!) a 120Hz refresh rate. 

ProMotion displays – those with 120Hz refresh rates – have been reserved for Pro-branded models for years, but now it may be time for the base iPhone 17 model to get it. On top of it all, the leak also hints the iPhone 17 will get always-on display support. 


As you can see, this is very good news, if the rumor turns out to be true. A bigger display, fluid motions, and always-on would make the base iPhone 17 even more appealing. 

Last year, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max's display sizes grew from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. The iPhone 16 retained the same screen size as its predecessor, though, so it's probably about time for it to grow as well. 

Probably the most exciting phone from the lineup is the iPhone 17 Air, though. It is bound to replace the 'Plus' model (which replaced the 'Mini' model) and is said to be an extremely thin phone. It recently leaked compared to the iPhone 16 Plus and showed off its exquisite thinness. 

The iPhone 17 series will compete with the Galaxy S25 phones for the title of the best flagship. Even the Air has a competitor in the face of the newly-launched Galaxy S25 Edge, another slim beauty fighting for your heart. 
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
