iPhone 17 leak corroborates a display glow-up fans have waited years for

The iPhone 16 . | Image Credit - PhoneArena

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 may be the only model that remains Another previously rumored change is said to come for the base model. The basemay be the only model that remains "recognizable" from the series , but it is expected to also get some upgrade love. In the display department.





iPhone 17 display. According to Young (as well as some other earlier rumors) the iPhone 17 may get a bigger screen. The display may grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches - well, 6.27 inches precisely. Now, another reputable voice, analyst Ross Young, in a subscriber post (via AppleInsider ) is corroborating earlier expectations about thedisplay. According to Young (as well as some other earlier rumors) themay get a bigger screen. The display may grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches - well, 6.27 inches precisely.

ProMotion displays – those with 120Hz refresh rates – have been reserved for Pro-branded models for years, but now it may be time for the base iPhone 17 model to get it. On top of it all, the leak also hints the iPhone 17 will get always-on display support.





iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17