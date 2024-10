Apple official says the iPhone 17 will be the company's "most ambitious product in history"

iPhone 17

Dave Pakula will now be responsible for product design for the iPad, Apple Watch, audio products, input devices, soft goods, and the China-based Mac teams. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of these product lines.Donny Nordhues will take on the role of vice president of program management for the hardware engineering organization. His focus will be on streamlining processes, improving efficiency, and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within budget.The promotions of Dinh, Pakula, and Nordhues come at a time when Apple's hardware engineering group is experiencing significant changes. Several top executives have recently departed the company, leaving vacancies that Ternus has been tasked with filling.As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states , the elevation of Pakula to vice president is particularly noteworthy, as it could signal potential changes within the hardware engineering organization. Pakula's new role overlaps with that of Kate Bergeron, a long-time deputy to Ternus. This suggests that Apple may be considering succession planning for Bergeron or preparing her for a different role within the company.These leadership changes reflect Apple's ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving technology landscape and ensure that the company remains on top of the technological foodchain. As Apple continues to introduce new products and services, the skills and expertise of these executives will be essential in driving the company's success.