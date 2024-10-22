Apple official says the iPhone 17 will be the company's "most ambitious product in history"
Apple has announced a significant shake-up in its hardware engineering group, with three executives being promoted to vice president positions. The move comes amid a series of departures and promotions within the company, reflecting ongoing efforts to restructure and innovate.
John Ternus, the head of the hardware engineering group, has elevated Richard Dinh, Dave Pakula, and Donny Nordhues to vice president roles. Each executive will assume new responsibilities within the department, contributing to Apple's future product development.
Richard Dinh will now oversee the development of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which Ternus has described as "the most ambitious in the product's history." While this statement may seem hyperbolic, there are several reasons to believe that the iPhone 17 could indeed be a groundbreaking lineup.
Speculations on the iPhone 17 series
- iPhone 17 Slim/Air/Ultra: Rumors suggest that Apple may introduce a new premium iPhone model, potentially called the iPhone 17 Slim/Air/Ultra. This device could offer a more luxurious design and higher price point.
- Expanded lineup: If Apple introduces the iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone 17 lineup could consist of five models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Plus, and iPhone 17 Slim. This would be the largest iPhone lineup to date. However, there is a good possibility that the Plus model drops out of Apple's iPhone roster.
- Design and features: The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a redesigned chassis, potentially with thinner bezels and a periscope lens for enhanced optical zoom. Other rumored features include improved camera capabilities, a larger battery, and advancements in processor technology.
Pakula and Nordhues assume new roles
Dave Pakula will now be responsible for product design for the iPad, Apple Watch, audio products, input devices, soft goods, and the China-based Mac teams. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of these product lines.
Donny Nordhues will take on the role of vice president of program management for the hardware engineering organization. His focus will be on streamlining processes, improving efficiency, and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within budget.
The promotions of Dinh, Pakula, and Nordhues come at a time when Apple's hardware engineering group is experiencing significant changes. Several top executives have recently departed the company, leaving vacancies that Ternus has been tasked with filling.
As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states, the elevation of Pakula to vice president is particularly noteworthy, as it could signal potential changes within the hardware engineering organization. Pakula's new role overlaps with that of Kate Bergeron, a long-time deputy to Ternus. This suggests that Apple may be considering succession planning for Bergeron or preparing her for a different role within the company.
These leadership changes reflect Apple's ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving technology landscape and ensure that the company remains on top of the technological foodchain. As Apple continues to introduce new products and services, the skills and expertise of these executives will be essential in driving the company's success.
