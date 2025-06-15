Feature in iOS 26 will reduce one major fear about software updates for iPhone users

Have you ever been caught in a situation where you have a software update to load on your iPhone but don't have enough storage space remaining? So you are forced to go through your apps to decide which ones you really need. Do you really want to keep CSPAN? Do you really need all 22 weather apps you've downloaded on your iPhone? So you delete some apps and hope that you've opened up enough space to load the software update.









The actual part of the release notes discussing this new feature says, "Depending on the amount of free space available, iOS might dynamically reserve update space for Automatic Updates to download and install successfully." Think about how big this could be for app hoarders or even just those iPhone users who love shopping at the App Store.

What we don't know yet is how the dynamic storage reserve works, how much storage Apple will be able to create in reserve, whether iPhone users will be allowed to opt out of the feature, and whether iPhone users will receive a notification telling them that they have a certain amount of storage held aside for the next software update. With the new feature, the process of installing software updates on your iPhone will be more seamless and less of a worry assuming that the dynamic storage reserve does its thing.









Currently, iOS uses a temporary feature that requires storage to be temporarily created and employed during an iOS update. This temporary working space can be two to three times the size of the file being downloaded as a software update. This space is needed during the update process to hold the files being unpacked. It's at this point in the updating journey that you might receive a message reading "Not Enough Storage."



