Leaked iPhone 17 frame image showcases a Pixel-like camera island

This will be a stark departure from the current squarish camera bump on the top left of the



Digital Chat Station has a decent though not spotless track record, so however wild this leak may sound, it's hard to dismiss it entirely.



Besides, some other leaks appear to corroborate this design rumor. For instance, according to an image of what's being referred to as an iPhone frame, the iPhone 17 does seem to have a Google Pixel-style camera island.



According to the person behind the leak, the ultra-wide angle sensor will be placed in the middle, presumably to ensure that it doesn't take up the space reserved for Face ID.







Similarly, a November report claimed that the



Similarly, a November report claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature a larger rectangular camera bump. Granted, today's rumors don't point to a rectangular camera array, but the gist of these leaks is that the stovetop camera bump is on its way out. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is additionally also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, and this, combined with the new camera strip, will give it a new look. This could increase its chances of beating other top phones and reclaiming any market share Apple may have lost to Google, or other Android phones for that matter.





The Pro phones may also abandon titanium and switch to an aluminum design, though this rumor has been disputed by Digital Chat Station. The back might feature a part-aluminum, part-glass design.

The iPhone's design is getting long in the tooth, with each yearly release inspiring memes about the stale look. Apple has finally gotten the memo it seems and could surprise everyone with a new back design for the iPhone 17 series. According to a rumor from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 17 series, or at least the rumored Air/Slim model, will feature a horizontal camera island. An accompanying render showcases a phone with a horizontally stacked camera array at the topmost part of the phone.