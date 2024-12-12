Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaked iPhone 17 frame image showcases a Pixel-like camera island

iOS Apple
iPhone 17 camera design
The iPhone's design is getting long in the tooth, with each yearly release inspiring memes about the stale look. Apple has finally gotten the memo it seems and could surprise everyone with a new back design for the iPhone 17 series.

According to a rumor from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station first picked up by Notebookcheck, the iPhone 17 series, or at least the rumored Air/Slim model, will feature a horizontal camera island. An accompanying iPhone 17 render showcases a phone with a horizontally stacked camera array at the topmost part of the phone.



This will be a stark departure from the current squarish camera bump on the top left of the iPhone 16 series.

Digital Chat Station has a decent though not spotless track record, so however wild this leak may sound, it's hard to dismiss it entirely.

Besides, some other leaks appear to corroborate this design rumor. For instance, according to an image of what's being referred to as an iPhone frame, the iPhone 17 does seem to have a Google Pixel-style camera island.

According to the person behind the leak, the ultra-wide angle sensor will be placed in the middle, presumably to ensure that it doesn't take up the space reserved for Face ID. 


Similarly, a November report claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature a larger rectangular camera bump. Granted, today's rumors don't point to a rectangular camera array, but the gist of these leaks is that the stovetop camera bump is on its way out.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is additionally also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, and this, combined with the new camera strip, will give it a new look. This could increase its chances of beating other top phones and reclaiming any market share Apple may have lost to Google, or other Android phones for that matter.

The Pro phones may also abandon titanium and switch to an aluminum design, though this rumor has been disputed by Digital Chat Station. The back might feature a part-aluminum, part-glass design.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

