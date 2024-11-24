Siri's makeover to catch up to ChatGPT won't happen until 2026

It looks like Siri is finally getting a major upgrade, but we're going to have to wait a while. Apple is reportedly working on a big overhaul for its voice assistant, aiming to make it more conversational and competitive with the likes of ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. This revamp, internally called "LLM Siri," is based on Apple's own large language models and is expected to roll out sometime in the spring of 2026.





This news comes courtesy of Apple Insider, Mark Gurman, who reminds us that after Apple announced its AI platform in June, it promised a more powerful Siri. However, while the first version of Apple Intelligence brought some changes, like a new interface and the ability to type requests, it didn't really address the core issues with Siri's outdated infrastructure.





As we know, to bridge the gap, Apple partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Siri this December. However, Apple is fully aware that there is a dire need for a long-term solution that relies on its own technology — the new and revamped Siri.





Gurman notes that, while the revamped Siri is still a few years away, we might actually get a sneak peek at it sooner. Apple could unveil it at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference or another event next year. This wouldn't be the first time Apple has previewed features long before their official release, as we have clearly seen with some Apple Intelligence features.





Video credit — Apple





postponed until the spring of 2026 with the debut of iOS 19.4 . Interestingly, Apple seems to be shifting towards a more staggered approach to introducing new technology. Instead of one major annual refresh, the company is planning a significant upgrade with iOS 18.4 this spring . However, some features initially planned for later this year are already being pushed back. It's rumored that a larger number of features for iOS 19, including the new Siri, are



This news about Siri's future is a bit frustrating. It's great to hear that Apple is finally taking steps to make Siri a more capable and competitive voice assistant. However, the long wait until 2026 is a bit disappointing considering how long we've already waited for Siri to improve. It seems like Apple is playing catch-up in the AI race, and it'll be interesting to see how this delay affects its position in the market. Will it continue to rely on other products such as ChatGPT, or will it finally improve on the in-house solution?