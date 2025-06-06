Apple reportedly delays the release of two AI-enhanced apps until iOS 27
Two AI-enhanced apps will be delayed by Apple until next year's iOS 27.
We already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple this Monday when WWDC's Keynote kicks off at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT). We also have a good idea of what not to expect Apple to unveil after pushing back the debut of "personal" Siri. You might remember the ad that showed actress Bella Ramsey panicking because she couldn't remember the name of this boy she met at a cafe a few months before. She asked Siri and the digital assistant went through her texts, emails, and other apps to get the name.
Because of the delay that is pushing back the release of personal Siri, Apple pulled the ad. At this stage, it is hard to know exactly when "Personal" Siri and more "AI" based features will be coming to Apple's digital assistant. All indications point to a release of these features for Siri sometime in middle-to-late 2026. Apple also had to delay new features that would allow Siri to understand what was on your display and use that knowledge to respond to queries. The ability to use Siri to control apps and in-app features has also been put off by Apple.
A more advanced version of Siri, dubbed LLM Siri (for Large Language Model Siri) could be as much as two years away. This would allow Siri to work the same way as generative AI apps such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Currently, on iPhone models running Apple Intelligence, Siri will pass questions that it can't answer over to ChatGPT after asking you first if that is okay.
Questions Siri can't answer are turned over to ChatGPT with iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence" | Image credit-PhoneArena
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, AI-enhanced versions of the Calendar app and the Health app will not be mentioned at WWDC this year. Both apps will be pushed back to iOS 27 (still feels weird to say, right?). While there will be smaller changes made for both apps this year, the bulk of the updates will come in 2026 in iOS 27 which has been given the codename of Buttercup (which no doubt makes you think of the 1968 hit "Build Me Up Buttercup" by the Foundations). The nickname for macOS 27, also expected to be released next year, is Honeycrisp.
Don't forget that the iOS 26 beta should be released immediately following Monday's Keynote. Make sure that you are signed up with the Apple Beta Software Program and as soon as the Keynote ends, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure you have your data backed up before installing the beta. Typically, the first beta of a brand new iOS build is pretty buggy, so be forewarned.
Things that are NOT allowed: