Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
A couple of months ago, we got to cover the new Baseus PicoGo powerbanks with a hands-on inspection. These are extremely small, light, and portable chargers that you can either use wirelessly — complete with a magnetic MagSafe ring on them — or wired through their USB C input/output port.

They utilize powerful magnets to stick with a power of 11Н and have soft silicone grip rings, just to make sure they don’t slide off the phone. The bigger 10,000 mAh model is compliant with Qi2, meaning it will deliver 15 W of power wirelessly. All models are made with an aluminum shell, which adds that nice touch of metal whenever you handle the phone with the battery on its back. The tapering makes it more ergonomic and, while charging, the aluminum helps with heat dissipation.

Well, summer sales are hardly over, and you still have a chance of scoring these powerbanks with massive discounts! Use our codes and you will get an even better deal:

Baseus PicoGo 5,000 mAh


Baseus PicoGo 5,000 mAh portable battery

$35 off (58%)
With a MagSafe ring and USB C in/out port. 0.3 inches thin, 3.8 oz light.
Buy at Amazon
Use code MO586TFP for extra discount

This is the vanilla model — extremely slim and light, thinner than an iPhone. And that’s a huge deal because it still packs 5,000 mAh in there, somehow.

The battery is within an aluminum casing, the charging side has a rubberized pad and a magnet ring, it will stick to any MagSafe or Qi2 smartphone. Or one of these cases that add a magnetic ring to your Qi2-capable phone, like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 family.

Wireless charging is capped at 7.5 W. USB in/out port can provide power at up to 20 W.

Baseus PicoGo with Stand


Baseus PicoGo 5,000 mAh with Stand

$30 off (43%)
With a MagSafe ring, integrated kickstand, and USB C in/out port. 0.5 inches thin, 4.8 oz light.
Buy at Amazon
Use code MO586TFP for extra discount

At first look, the PicoGo with Stand looks like the normal 5,000 mAh power bank, but it’s actually slightly better. Yes, one it has a kickstand, so you can keep watching something or keep that video call going while charging your phone. But it also provides more power.

The PicoGo with Stand has a 5,000 mAh capacity, provides power at 15 W wirelessly, up to 27 W wired.

Baseus PicoGo 10,000 mAh


Baseus PicoGo 10,000 mAh portable battery

$40 off (57%)
With a MagSafe ring and USB C in/out port. 0.5 inches thin, 6 oz light.
Buy at Amazon
Use code 9GYKOFOC for extra discount

A very generous powerbank that is still barely thicker than an iPhone, at 0.5 inches. With strong 11N magnets, it will stay in place on your iPhone and ensure the MagSafe system is always aligned. Graphene heat dissipation and 18,000 heat checks per minute ensure security.

The 10,000 mAh battery has a wireless output of 15 W, and 27 W wired.
