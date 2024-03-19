iPhone 16 bezels will be greatly reduced, thanks to 'borderless' tech: report





iPhone 16 . Korean outlet Sisajournal (via @Tech_Reve ) reports that Apple will use a new tech called BRS (Border Reduction Structure) to achieve ultra-thin bezels on the





Previously, methods existed to reduce the size of top and side bezels, but the bottom bezel proved to be something of a challenge, particularly because of heat generation issues. The BRS tech seemingly takes care of the problem as it has been designed to make the bottom bezel as thin as possible. It accomplishes that by "rolling the copper wires at the bottom upward."





iPhone 16 family, will use the tech. Apple usually reserves new tech for the Pro models, but the BRS tech will be used for all four models. Apple's ultimate goal is to make a Both Samsung Display and LG Display, which will provide panels for thefamily, will use the tech. Apple usually reserves new tech for the Pro models, but the BRS tech will be used for all four models. Apple's ultimate goal is to make a bezel-less smartphone



According to previous reports, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature a new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. According to previous reports, theand 16 Plus will feature a new vertically aligned camera setup and will inherit the iPhone 15 Pro 's Action button as well as the rumored new Capture button, which will allegedly also be present on thePro and Pro Max.





The Pro models are rumored to be larger than their predecessors and might also be a little heavier . Additionally, they may gain a new 48MP ultra-wide camera.







