Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model

A leak from a Weibo poster says to expect a record 5000mAh battery to power the iPhone 17 Pro Max model.

By
Apple iPhone
Renders show off the front and back of the i:Phone 17 Pro Max.
The upcoming iPhone 17 series is rapidly moving closer to its expected unveiling in September. It's hard to believe but we are only two months away from Apple introducing its latest  iPhone models, including the ultra-slim unit dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. Yeah, that's exciting for some. But there are others like me who would prefer that a new top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max feature a little more heft and girth so that it can include larger batteries.

This is exactly what to expect for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a new Weibo post from tipster Instant Digital. He says that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a battery sporting a capacity of approximately 5000 mAh. This would make it the largest iPhone battery of all time, surpassing the current record holder which would be the 4676 mAh battery powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Weibo post from tipster leaks the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery capacity. | Image credit-Weibo
Weibo post from tipster leaks the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery capacity. | Image credit-Weibo

A 5000 mAh battery powering the iPhone 17 Pro Max would result in a 7% hike in battery capacity for the most premium of all 2025 iPhone models. Apple has really done the work needed to change how consumers perceive the battery life on the iPhone. You might recall that in 2014, Samsung released a commercial showing iPhone users landing at an airport and immediately looking for places to plug in their iPhones.

Will you buy the iPhone with the largest capacity battery?

Vote View Result

It's a hilarious ad for the Galaxy S5, and if you haven't watched it, by all means go out and do so now. It gave iPhone users a nickname of "Wallhuggers" that they no longer deserve, thanks to the increase in battery capacity that Apple has bestowed on its most expensive handsets. Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier, but most would prefer to carry around a heavier, bulkier phone if it results in longer battery life. If a sleeker, svelte iPhone is your cup of tea, this year brings the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the marketplace.

With a rumored 2800 mAh battery powering the iPhone 17 Air, choosing the thinnest iPhone model available this year could leave you feeling great holding such a thin handset. However, it could also leave iPhone 17 Air owners wanting when it comes to battery life.

If I were to update to a new iPhone model this year, I would stick with the model I always buy-the latest iPhone Pro Max model. And if this device does come with a 5000mAh cell, battery life is going to be tremendous. Of course, I'm still considering the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, or even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to save some bucks.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless