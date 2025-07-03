



iPhone 17 Pro Max , iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a battery sporting a capacity of approximately 5000 mAh. This would make it the largest iPhone battery of all time, surpassing the current record holder which would be the 4676 mAh battery powering the This is exactly what to expect for the according to a new Weibo post from tipster Instant Digital . He says that thewill be equipped with a battery sporting a capacity of approximately 5000 mAh. This would make it the largest iPhone battery of all time, surpassing the current record holder which would be the 4676 mAh battery powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max









iPhone 17 Pro Max would result in a 7% hike in battery capacity for the most premium of all 2025 iPhone models. Apple has really done the work needed to change how consumers perceive the battery life on the iPhone. You might recall that in 2014, A 5000 mAh battery powering thewould result in a 7% hike in battery capacity for the most premium of all 2025 iPhone models. Apple has really done the work needed to change how consumers perceive the battery life on the iPhone. You might recall that in 2014, Samsung released a commercial showing iPhone users landing at an airport and immediately looking for places to plug in their iPhones.

It's a hilarious ad for the Galaxy S5, and if you haven't watched it, by all means go out and do so now. It gave iPhone users a nickname of "Wallhuggers" that they no longer deserve, thanks to the increase in battery capacity that Apple has bestowed on its most expensive handsets. Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier, but most would prefer to carry around a heavier, bulkier phone if it results in longer battery life. If a sleeker, svelte iPhone is your cup of tea, this year brings the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the marketplace.





With a rumored 2800 mAh battery powering the iPhone 17 Air , choosing the thinnest iPhone model available this year could leave you feeling great holding such a thin handset. However, it could also leave iPhone 17 Air owners wanting when it comes to battery life.



