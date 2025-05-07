iPhone 17 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in September 2025. Alongside the standard iPhone 17, we’re getting a new iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus), as well as the more premium iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
While you won’t see eye-popping 200W charging claims or battery capacities nearing 6,000mAh, Apple could introduce other small upgrades when it comes to the battery.
From stacked battery tech and easier replacements to rumors of long-awaited reverse wireless charging and greater efficiency thanks to the A19 chip, there's a lot to look forward to under the hood. Here's everything we know so far about the battery life and charging experience across the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.
iPhone 17 series rumored battery upgrades
Apple isn’t expected to overhaul battery capacity in 2025. So you won't see any of those massive 5,000–6,000mAh cells you’d find on some Android phones coming from Chinese market. However, the real upgrades lie elsewhere...
All iPhone 17 models are expected to use stacked battery technology, first introduced with the iPhone 15 series. Stacked cells are denser, more stable, and help extend battery life.
Also, Apple’s new electric adhesive will likely be used across the iPhone 17 lineup, making battery replacements much easier by weakening the adhesive with a small electric current.
Will the iPhone 17 series have better battery life?
Chances are yes, especially for the Pro models.
The standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air will likely use the new Apple A19 chip, while the Pro and Pro Max models will feature the A19 Pro. While it’s not clear yet whether these will be 3nm or 2nm chips, even a refined 3nm chip could bring better energy efficiency.
Add to that the rumored Wi-Fi 7 support, possibly more efficient custom Apple 5G modems, and new OLED M14 panels with lower power consumption across the lineup — and the iPhone 17 series could very well last longer on a single charge, even if battery sizes remain similar.
|Model
|Expected Battery Capacity
|iPhone 17
|~3,600 mAh
|iPhone 17 Air
|~4,400 mAh
|iPhone 17 Pro
|~3,700 mAh
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|~4,700 mAh
These figures suggest small increases over the iPhone 16 series, but nothing drastic. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will almost surely once again lead the pack in terms of battery life, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will aim to trike a balance between compact size and an day's worth of battery life.
iPhone 17 series rumored charging upgrades
There aren’t any rumors of charging speed upgrades yet, but reverse wireless charging is finally expected to debut — at least on the Pro and Pro Max models.
Apple is reportedly testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging, which would allow you to charge accessories like AirPods or an Apple Watch using the back of your phone.
No sign yet of Qi2 support, though.
How fast will the iPhone 17 series charge?
Apple remains conservative with fast charging, and the iPhone 17 series is unlikely to change that in a big way. So, in other words, expect peak wired charging speeds around 27–30W, depending on the model and charger.
The current iPhone models took between 1 hour and 30 minutes and 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100% during our charging tests, so expect similar times for the new models too.
Will the iPhone 17 series have wireless charging?
Yes, all iPhone 17 models will support wireless charging. Wireless charging will be up to 15W with MagSafe.
Will the iPhone 17 series have reverse wireless charging?
Yes — at least on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, according to leaks.
Apple is reportedly testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging, which would bring the iPhone in line with many Android flagships. This would be a first for Apple.
No word yet on whether the iPhone 17 or 17 Air will support it, but it’s more likely to remain exclusive to the Pro models.
What charger will the iPhone 17 series use?
The entire iPhone 17 lineup will use USB-C with USB Power Delivery (USB PD), just like the iPhone 15 and 16.
Apple’s approach to charging is more open compared to some Android phones:
- You don’t need a proprietary charger to get near-full charging speeds.
- High-quality third-party PD chargers (like those from Anker or Ugreen) will work just fine.
- Apple doesn’t use any weird voltage profiles, unlike Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Motorola.
In contrast:
- Xiaomi’s HyperCharge, Motorola’s TurboPower, Honor SuperCharge, and OnePlus/Vivo/Oppo VOOC rely on custom voltage and current profiles. You won’t get full speed unless you use the original charger and cable.
- With iPhones, all you need is a solid USB PD charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable. No proprietary nonsense, just plug and go. Same goes for Samsung and Google.
As usual, no charger is expected in the box — so if you're upgrading, make sure your charger supports at least 27W USB PD.
