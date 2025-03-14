Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Apple executives taking “intense personal accountability”, no plans to fire anyone over AI disaster

Apple
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
The Apple Intelligence fiasco finally seems to be coming to a conclusion: the AI tools were not ready on time and Apple has delayed them indefinitely. Apple executives are concerned over what has transpired and are taking “intense personal accountability” for marketing features that were not ready.

However, despite what some may be expecting, there are no immediate plans to fire anyone over the AI disaster. There will likely be adjustments within the company as top workers are moved around to various departments to fix the Apple Intelligence mess. The company has already begun work on this and has enlisted the help of veteran executive Kim Vorrath.

This expected shuffling of project leads comes after Apple delayed personal Siri yet again and pulled an ad for the new Siri that showed off missing features. Apple has also updated information about the iPhone 16 to clarify that previously promised AI tools will be available in an unspecified future software update.

During a recent meeting inside the company about Apple Intelligence it was also mentioned that the new release expectations might not get fulfilled. Previously expected to release alongside iOS 18.4 the new Siri features may not even fully roll out with iOS 19. The Siri division was praised for their hard work during this time and it was promised that Apple Intelligence would only be released when it was a perfected product.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence was a major marketing point for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

The entire Apple Intelligence PR nightmare has gone counter to what I’ve always expected from Apple and posts on social media seem to indicate that others feel the same way. Many Apple users have expressed their opinion that the company should not have rushed into the AI craze and marketed something that didn’t exist.

One of the reasons that Apple is so popular is because the company has traditionally always taken its time to adopt a new technology. Apple likes to wait and only release something when it’s confident that it has put its own spin on it. The rushed AI tools were anything but.

Fortunately Apple has finally realized how it should have approached AI and I have my fingers crossed that Apple Intelligence will be brilliant when it does fully roll out.
