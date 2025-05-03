Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

We can assume which iPhone 17 models will get Apple’s cellular modem

By
Apple Wireless service iPhone
3D prints of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max
*Image credit — Majin Bu

This year Apple debuted its C1 cellular modem on the iPhone 16e and it has been an overall success. Naturally the company wants to incorporate its own modems in more of its devices, including the iPhone 17, so that it can reduce reliance on Qualcomm and also save on fees.

At an earnings call for Qualcomm recently something very informative was said by CFO Akash Palkhiwala that gives us an insight into the company’s future relations with Apple. Palkhiwala claimed that Qualcomm will have a lower share in the iPhone 17 launches that are going to happen later this year.

To be precise, Palkhiwala said that Qualcomm was forecasting a 70 percent share in the launch of the iPhone 17 series. As pointed out by an analyst this could very well mean that both the base model iPhone 17 as well as the rumored new iPhone 17 Air will be using Apple’s own cellular modems. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will, for the time being, stick to using Qualcomm’s modems for their slightly better performance.


Apple has been working on a cellular modem of its own for years but kept running into some sort of problem. This was mainly done to get away from Qualcomm’s licensing fees but may also help Apple improve hardware and software synergy in the future. Samsung uses its own Exynos modems on some of its phones and also provides these modems to Google’s Pixel lineup.

Apple debuted its C1 cellular modem in the iPhone 16e as a sort of test. It didn’t compromise its flagship offerings and would also get real-world data about how the chip performed. The modem has provided adequate and even comparable results in some aspects and has also helped improve battery life, possibly due to the aforementioned synergy.

Apple has clearly deemed it successful enough that it will now introduce its modems to its flagship phones this year. The iPhone 17 Air is the company’s newest model and a replacement for the iPhone Plus. Apple may have decided to use an in-house modem on the Air to make up for the smaller battery due to the phone being much slimmer than its other counterparts.

I think we may see the entire iPhone 18 series shift over to Apple’s in-house cellular modems and that will be a major blow to Qualcomm.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
