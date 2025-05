Google has funny response to those saying the new iPhone 17 camera bar steals from Pixel

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max renders require you to use your imagination if you want to consider them to be Pixel-esque. Those renders showing how Apple is supposedly adding a horizontal camera bar to the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have supposedly resolved some iPhone users' "Pixel envy." First, let's note that renders of the rear camera on the baseand iPhone 17 Air don't look anything close to the rear camera bar on any Pixel model. Even the bars on the back ofPro andrenders require you to use your imagination if you want to consider them to be Pixel-esque.





Nonetheless, many have made the comparison and I have been guilty of this myself. Google has a response which it turned into the latest ad for its #BestPhonesForever series. These spots, created with Gumby-like stop-action animation, imagine a world where the Pixel and the iPhone are best friends. Fans of both phones love the ads even though, as you'd imagine in a series of ads created by Google, the iPhone is the device missing certain features. In fact, the iPhone comes off looking naive while Pixel is an all-knowing character.



The new ad is titled "Responding to the Rumors" and it starts with Pixel and iPhone hosting a podcast. The main topic is the upcoming redesign of theline and all of the rumors that accompany such a major change. During the podcast, a headline from a tech blog appears on the screen stating, "leaks look a lot like Google Pixel. A comment made by iPhone mirrors a thought that many Pixel fans have had in their minds since therenders were first published. "Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later," asks iPhone.







