The iOS 26 update gives iPhone users a chance to disable a feature they really don't want to see
Apple iPhone users don't want Apple using their expensive phones to promote the tech giant's new movie.
Apple iPhone users aren't happy about the tech giant's placement of a promotion for the original Apple film "F1 the Movie" in the iPhone's Wallet app. On social media sites, iPhone users are complaining that the app is disseminating a push notification giving them $10 off the purchase of two or more tickets to see "F1 the Movie" via movie ticketing app Fandango. The film takes a look at the world of Formula 1 racing and was filmed during real Grand Prix events. It stars Brad Pitt and shows how Apple technology is used on the circuit.
For example, we are shown custom-made cameras placed inside the cars that are made from iPhones. Then there are the AirPods Max over-ear headphones that Pitt's character, F1 driver Sonny Hayes, sleeps with. The movie might end up being a big hit but iPhone users aren't happy about being forced to view Apple promoting the film on their expensive handset. As one Reddit user wrote, "I did not pay over $1000 for an iPhone to get advertised at."
Apple offers a promotion in the iPhone Wallet app for movie tickets to see F1 the Movie. | Image credit-X
Ironically, in the iOS 26 Developer Beta, Apple has added a way to disable Offers & Promotions from Apple Wallet. Open the Wallet app, tap the three-dot icon in the upper right, press on Notifications, and toggle off Offers and Promotions. This will stop those iPhone users who received the notification about the movie ticket deal from seeing any more promotions in the Wallet app.
Under the Offers & Promotions setting under Notifications in the Wallet app, Apple wrote, "Wallet will show special offers and discounts available from Apple or its partners." Keep in mind that you have to be running the iOS 26 Developer Beta in order to toggle off the notifications. Those who don't will have to wait for the stable version of iOS 26 to be released in September to be able to opt out of special offer notifications in the Wallet app.
With iOS 26, iPhone users will be able to disable receiving promotions in the Wallet app. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Adding the toggle controls is actually a brilliant strategy by Apple allowing those not interested in taking advantage of these deals from having to view them. Speaking of "F1 the Movie," Apple has been heavily promoting the film and even opened the WWDC Developer Conference earlier this month with a preview of the film adding made up parts for Apple executives Tim Cook and Craig Federighi.
