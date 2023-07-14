Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max battery life and charging speed to expect
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 15 line with larger batteries and new USB-C port, which could contribute to both longer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro battery life, as well as faster charging.
As can be seen from our battery capacity increase extrapolation table above, for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and especially the iPhone 15 Apple is expected to list much longer battery life than that of their predecessors.
Yes, serious analysts are now of the opinion that all the phones in Apple's 2023 line - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max - will come with a modern USB-C port with Power Delivery capabilities, rather than the aging Lightning port.
Since the iPhone 15 series charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged, Apple's official 20W and 30W chargers will likely remain standard for topping them up. As for wireless, the slow 15W MagSafe and 7,5W Qi charging sans cable is likely to stay as well.
Probably not, as Apple was reportedly working on reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 14 and it didn't materialize. The feature that allows to top up wireless earbuds and other accessories has become a challenge to implement, and will most likely be mastering it further for introduction beyond the iPhone 15 launch.
Apple iPhone 15 series: expected battery capacity
The Apple iPhone 15 line is rumored to get a capacity boost of between 12% for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose predecessor has the largest battery on any iPhone to begin with, to 18% for the iPhone 15.
Improved "stacked" batter production method similar to what is used in electric vehicles, as well as slightly thicker handsets could be the design enhancements that are reportedly allowing for the following changes in the iPhone 15 line's overall battery capacity.
Reported iPhone 15 Pro Max battery size
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|4,852 mAh (+12%)
|4,323 mAh
|4,352 mAh
Expected iPhone 15 Pro battery size
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro
|3,650 mAh (+14%)
|3,200 mAh
|3,095 mAh
Alleged iPhone 15 Plus battery size
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 14 Plus
|iPhone 13 mini
|4,912 mAh (+14%)
|4,325 mAh
|-
Eventual iPhone 15 battery size
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 13
|3,877 mAh (+18%)
|3,279 mAh
|3,227 mAh
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max battery life to expect
If the battery size increase rumor materializes, we can expect at least the correspondent increase in the battery life of the handsets. A more efficient Apple A17 processor, as well as a newer OLED display generation would probably add to the mere battery size increase gains.
Even if the iPhone 15 series' battery life is only affected by the larger batteries, we can expect the following increase in official Apple iPhone 15 battery endurance numbers:
|Phone
|Video Playback
|Video Streaming
|Audio Playback
|iPhone 15
|Up to 24 hours
|Up to 19 hours
|Up to 95 hours
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Up to 30 hours
|Up to 23 hours
|Up to 115 hours
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Up to 26 hours
|Up to 23 hours
|Up to 85 hours
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Up to 32 hours
|Up to 28 hours
|Up to 85 hours
Will the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max have longer battery life?
As can be seen from our battery capacity increase extrapolation table above, for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and especially the iPhone 15 Apple is expected to list much longer battery life than that of their predecessors.
It depends on the use case, though, as when we put the iPhone 14 series through our own demanding battery life tests, they only managed to score an hour or so of longer battery life compared to their predecessors in our video streaming and web browsing tests.
On the other hand, the battery capacity increase between the iPhone 15 series and older iPhones is expected to be more significant, plus they would brandish more efficient hardware components, so we'd wager to guess a much larger battery life gap in favor of the iPhone 15 line this year.
Will the iPhone 15 come with USB-C port?
Yes, serious analysts are now of the opinion that all the phones in Apple's 2023 line - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max - will come with a modern USB-C port with Power Delivery capabilities, rather than the aging Lightning port.
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max charging speeds to expect
- 30 minutes to 50%
- 90 minutes to full charge
With the advent of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series, Apple will have all the infrastructure for faster charging in place. Unfortunately, Apple will reportedly pace itself and leave any significant charging speed upgrades for the next iPhone iterations, as is its habit in incremental progress.
The use of USB-C, however, will allow it to officially increase the 20W charging speed of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to the higher 27W-29W charging peak that their predecessors can now score with one of the more powerful Apple chargers anyway.
Therefore, the iPhone 15 models are still expected to take 30 minutes to get up to 50% when charged using Apple's standard charger and cable. The eventual faster charging of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offset by their larger batteries, too, so charging the iPhone 15 series would probably still take about an hour and a half, while most Androids are now at 3x faster charging speeds.
What charger will iPhone 15 use?
- 20W and 30W Apple chargers
Since the iPhone 15 series charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged, Apple's official 20W and 30W chargers will likely remain standard for topping them up. As for wireless, the slow 15W MagSafe and 7,5W Qi charging sans cable is likely to stay as well.
Will iPhone 15 offer reverse wireless charging?
Probably not, as Apple was reportedly working on reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 14 and it didn't materialize. The feature that allows to top up wireless earbuds and other accessories has become a challenge to implement, and will most likely be mastering it further for introduction beyond the iPhone 15 launch.
Things that are NOT allowed: