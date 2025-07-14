Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
The iPhone 17 Pro models might finally break free from Apple’s grayscale era

A new report suggests the full palette Apple might be rolling out this fall.

Apple iPhone
A photo of a hand holding iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit in black.
iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit – Majin Bu

We are expecting the iPhone 17 series to drop in September (as usual) and a recent report may have already nailed down the launch date. While we’ve already seen some early leaks about the color options for the regular iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air, we now have a much clearer idea of what the iPhone 17 Pro models might look like too – and yes, it is more than just “space this” and “titanium that.”

According to the latest report, Apple is going for a color-matched lens protection cover and it’s apparently doing that across the lineup. The regular iPhone 17 is rumored to come in Black, Grey, Light Green, Silver, Light Blue and Light Purple. The iPhone 17 Air, meanwhile, could arrive in Black, Silver, Blue Grey and Light Gold – just as earlier leaks suggested.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the new color options are shaping up to be:

  • Black
  • Grey
  • Silver
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange


Yeah, orange. Though that might actually turn out to be more of a dark gold or copper-y shade – still, it’s something different. Plus, you might have a Dark Blue, too, which is a win for all fans who want some color. Compare that to the current iPhone 15 Pro lineup, which includes Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium... not exactly thrilling.
 
I’m definitely ready for Apple to bring in a color that doesn’t feel like it came out of a grayscale filter. The last time we had a splash of something more fresh was with the iPhone 13 Pro and its Alpine Green finish. And now, with this orange-ish tone possibly entering the chat, fans finally get a bit more choice again. Sure, it might not matter much if you throw a case on it, but hey – it’s still nice to have something different.

Speaking of different, the iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to get a major design overhaul. Actually, scratch that – the biggest iPhone redesign in years might be coming this September. The Pro models are rumored to feature a whole new back design, complete with a massive camera bump and some tweaks to the Apple logo placement.

And this redesign? Yeah, it’s already sparking some strong opinions. And based on the leaked dummy units and renders floating around, I’ve got to say… I’m not loving it so far. Something about that logo placement feels off.

The iPhone 17 Pro design that is floating around looks a bit strange. | Image credit – Majin Bu
The iPhone 17 Pro design that is floating around looks a bit strange. | Image credit – Majin Bu
 
I still hope the final product looks a lot more polished, because I just can’t picture Apple’s design team signing off on that exact look. But hey, we’ve seen stranger decisions before.

