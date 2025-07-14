The iPhone 17 Pro models might finally break free from Apple’s grayscale era

iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit – Majin Bu





According to iPhone 17 is rumored to come in Black, Grey, Light Green, Silver, Light Blue and Light Purple. The iPhone 17 Air , meanwhile, could arrive in Black, Silver, Blue Grey and Light Gold – just as According to the latest report Apple is going for a color-matched lens protection cover and it’s apparently doing that across the lineup. The regularis rumored to come in Black, Grey, Light Green, Silver, Light Blue and Light Purple. The, meanwhile, could arrive in Black, Silver, Blue Grey and Light Gold – just as earlier leaks suggested



As for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the new color options are shaping up to be:



Black

Grey

Silver

Dark Blue

Orange







Yeah, orange. Though that might actually turn out to be more of a dark gold or copper-y shade – still, it’s something different. Plus, you might have a Dark Blue, too, which is a win for all fans who want some color. Compare that to the current Yeah, orange. Though that might actually turn out to be more of a dark gold or copper-y shade – still, it’s something different. Plus, you might have a Dark Blue, too, which is a win for all fans who want some color. Compare that to the current iPhone 15 Pro lineup, which includes Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium... not exactly thrilling.



I’m definitely ready for Apple to bring in a color that doesn’t feel like it came out of a grayscale filter. The last time we had a splash of something more fresh was with the I’m definitely ready for Apple to bring in a color that doesn’t feel like it came out of a grayscale filter. The last time we had a splash of something more fresh was with the iPhone 13 Pro and its Alpine Green finish. And now, with this orange-ish tone possibly entering the chat, fans finally get a bit more choice again. Sure, it might not matter much if you throw a case on it, but hey – it’s still nice to have something different.

And this redesign? Yeah, it’s already sparking some strong opinions. And based on the leaked dummy units and renders floating around, I’ve got to say… I’m not loving it so far. Something about that logo placement feels off.







I still hope the final product looks a lot more polished, because I just can’t picture Apple’s design team signing off on that exact look. But hey, we’ve seen stranger decisions before.