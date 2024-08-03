All four iPhone 17 models will receive a huge camera upgrade

Apple has been a master at creating just enough difference between the iPhone non-Pro and iPhone Pro models in an attempt to get you to shell out the additional cash to buy one of the premium variants. The Pro series usually features a better application processor (AP), better camera system, a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, more RAM, additional storage options, thinner bezels, and more.





This year, Apple is blurring some of the lines between the non-Pro and Pro models by giving all four iPhone 16 variants 8GB of RAM. The feeling here is that this is being done only to make sure that all of the new models support Apple Intelligence which needs a minimum of 8GB of RAM to work (says Apple). Next year, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to be equipped with 12GB of RAM compared to 8GB for the iPhone 17 non-Pro models.





The Action button, which allows iPhone users to activate a pre-selected task (such as opening the camera, turning on the flashlight, creating a Voice Memo, and more) will be added to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and the new Capture button, which will allow iPhone users to zoom in or zoom out by swiping the button, will be on all four iPhone 16 handsets. The Capture button will also act as a shutter button to snap a photo with a press, and pressing the button will also start recording a video.





iPhone 16 models will share the same chip, the A18 application processor manufactured by TSMC using the second generation of its 3nm process node (N3E). However, Apple will probably differentiate the chipsets by giving the A18 chip a smaller number of working GPU cores for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The chipset to be used for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would have a larger number of GPU cores and that SoC could be called the A18 Pro.



Next year's iPhone 17 line is expected to be made up of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 "Slim", iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

