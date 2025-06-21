Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

There is a very good reason why you should hold off buying the iPhone 17 Air for a couple of years

Apple might add a technology to the iPhone 19 Air's display that will improve the model's battery life.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display iPhone
Concept render of the iPhone 17 Air showing off its svelte design.
It sounds unbelievable, but the unveiling of the new iPhone 17 series is only about two and a half months away. The spotlight will be on the rumored new ultra-thin iPhone model that has been dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. This model reportedly will be powered by the A19 application processor (AP), not the A19 Pro AP. It also will supposedly feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM which is just enough to allow the phone to support Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 5.5mm which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever shipped taking the title from the iPhone 6 (6.9mm). It would even be thinner than last year's M4-powered iPad Air. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch variants weigh in at 6.1mm thin. The iPhone 17 Air will also challenge the 11-inch M4-powered iPad Pro which is 5.3mm thin.

Being so thin, we expect the iPhone 17 Air to be a little shortchanged in the battery department since the device has limited internal space for a larger battery to fit. So those looking to purchase the iPhone 17 Air this year do have to consider the possibility that their iPhone 17 Air units will be handicapped as far as battery life is concerned. In fact, a new report out of Korea suggests that those thinking about purchasing the iPhone 17 Air this year should try to hold off until 2027's iPhone 19 Air.

The report says that Apple is looking to add a new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) to the iPhone 19 series expected to be released in 2027. What this could do is reduce the battery munching ways of the display. Apple hasn't decided yet whether to use this new technology. This decision will be made during this year's third quarter and most analysts expect Apple to use the technology on the iPhone 19 Air.

Concept render of the iPhone 17 Air expected to debut this year during Q3.
Apple's new iPhone Air model won't have enough internal space to put a large capacity battery. | Image credit-Unknown

As we've pointed out, the thin body used with the iPhone Air will require Apple to try anything to give the device a decent battery life. After all, what is the point of having a great-looking thin iPhone model in your hand if it needs to be plugged in during the day? To reiterate, the first time we might see the new tech on the iPhone screen will be 2027. So you could wait until this year's third quarter to see if any word leaks about Apple's intention to add the new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) to the iPhone 19 line.

Recommended Stories
If Apple does decide to use the new LTPO technology for its 2027 models, you might want to hold off on purchasing the new iPhone Air model until 2027. Not only should you experience longer battery life with the iPhone 19 Air, but you'll also have a couple of years to determine whether the ultra-thin iPhone is something you really want and need.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 3

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago

Latest News

Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
Nothing Phone (1) may no longer qualify for Android 16, but the latest update is the next best thing
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
Nothing Phone (3) leaked specs suggest big upgrades incoming
Nothing Phone (3) leaked specs suggest big upgrades incoming
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a superb pick at $251 off on Amazon
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless