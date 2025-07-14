Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Apple Watch Series 10
Unwilling to wait and see if the inevitable Apple Watch Series 11 this fall will improve on its already hugely popular and very well-reviewed predecessor in any notable way? Then today might be the perfect day to purchase said predecessor, especially if you're not an Amazon Prime member.

Believe it or not, those outstanding Apple Watch Series 10 Prime Day deals from last week have not only been extended, also opening up to all Amazon shoppers this week without any restrictions whatsoever. That means that anyone can now save a massive 120 bucks on quite possibly the best smartwatch out there today for iPhone owners.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$120 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$120 off (28%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$119 off (24%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$119 off (22%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon
 

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is another strong candidate for the same title, but I'm pretty sure not everyone likes to wear a rugged timepiece with a bulky titanium frame. Made from aluminum (in its most affordable versions, at least), the Apple Watch Series 10 is both respectably robust and relatively lightweight, not to mention that it remarkably squeezes more screen real estate into an overall thinner and lighter body than the Apple Watch Series 9.

Said Retina display is also impressively sharp and bright (especially by sub-$300 standards), and then you have a set of ultra-advanced health monitoring tools that no other smartwatch (either compatible with iPhones or Android handsets) in the same price bracket can eclipse.

Granted, the battery life is... pretty much as unremarkable as on all past (non-rugged) Apple Watches, but the software support is absolutely phenomenal, more than making up for that flaw and rounding up an irresistible value proposition. That is, if you're quick enough to take advantage of Amazon's extended Series 10 sale (with no strings attached), which I'm fairly certain is not going to last long.

A bunch of specific models are already out of stock, mind you, or going for higher prices than others, but at least at the time of this writing, there are still plenty of different 42 and 46mm variants with and without cellular connectivity available for $120 less than usual to satisfy the vast majority of summer bargain hunters around.

