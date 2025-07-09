Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be yours for free with 512GB storage if you're willing to open a (costly) new line of T-Mobile service or trade in an "eligible" device in "any" condition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in three colors
Not sure if the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the best foldable device for you this year? What if I were to tell you that you can get Samsung's latest high-end Android clamshell for free... and you don't even need to trade anything in if you don't want to? 

Do I have your undivided attention now? That's great, because I only need a couple of minutes to explain T-Mobile's super-straightforward (and ultra-attractive) Z Flip 7 launch deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$0
$1219 99
$1220 off (100%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, New Line of Service or Eligible Device Trade-In Required
Pre-order at T-Mobile

Technically priced at $1,219.99 in a 512GB storage configuration, the brand-new flip phone with a 6.9-inch primary foldable display and 4.1-inch cover screen in tow can be had at a $120 discount to begin with sans strings attached or special requirements of any sort.

That free memory upgrade offer is essentially available from all major US retailers and carriers during the handset's pre-order window, but here's where things get truly exciting for T-Mobile customers. If you're willing to open a new line of service on an Experience More, Experience Beyond, Experience More for Business, or Experience Beyond for Business plan, you can save the $1,100 you'd otherwise have to pay for a 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 without jumping through any other hoops.

Alternatively, you can trade in an "eligible" device in "any" condition on a "qualifying" plan and save the exact same amount of money sans adding a new line to your existing account. Eligible phones include the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S10, Note 9, original Galaxy Fold, and Z Flip, as well as Apple's iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13 and Google's Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or Pixel 7, with the entire list being incredibly expansive and your used handset qualifying for up to a $1,100 Galaxy Z Flip 7 discount even if it's broken.

At $0 (with not that much effort), this is clearly one of the greatest Android phones out there today, but if you prefer the larger and costlier Galaxy Z Fold 7, T-Mobile will offer you the same monumental discount under identical conditions. 

The Z Fold 7, remember, starts at $1,999.99 (with a free storage upgrade of its own from 256 to 512GB), so obviously, you'll still have to pay quite a bit of dough for that new book-style foldable giant even after Magenta's huge markdown. Then again, $899.99 is a bargain price for Samsung's razor-thin Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship with 8 and 6.5-inch displays in tow.

