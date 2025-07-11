Three things I love about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, even if I'll never ever buy one
Samsung's new flagship foldable is not my cup of tea, but credit where credit is due.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the talk of the town these days, and rightly so: Samsung has managed to divide users once again.
Across every smartphone user's heart, a line is drawn: Pros and Cons. And Samsung has certainly gone to great lengths to provide us with plenty of both.
Across every smartphone user's heart, a line is drawn: Pros and Cons. And Samsung has certainly gone to great lengths to provide us with plenty of both.
What the Z Fold 7 looks like from a distance
Image by PhoneArena
If you happen to be fond of foldables (or Galaxy phones in general), you already know what the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is like. But if we're going to discuss this flagship, it's imperative to present its specs once again:
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster technology and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. It is Samsung's slimmest foldable yet, measuring just 8.9 mm when closed and 4.2 mm when open. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it offers faster AI processing, improved CPU and GPU performance, and smoother multitasking. The camera system includes a 200 MP main lens, ultra-wide and telephoto options, and dual front cameras.
The main reason anyone would want a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is right in front of your eyes: that massive 8-inch screen. It's like carrying a small tablet that just happens to fold down to phone size when you're done. And honestly, once you get used to it, going back to a regular phone feels cramped. Watching movies, YouTube, or gaming on this thing is next level – no squinting, just a full-on big-screen experience in your hands.
The screen isn't just a gimmick; it changes how you use your phone and that's that.
Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is packing the kind of power you'd expect from a proper flagship – and then some. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a beast. Everything feels smooth: from switching between apps to playing games that push graphics to the limit. But what stands out more is how this chip handles all the AI features Samsung is stuffing into the phone.
Things like real-time translation, smarter photo editing, or just zipping through apps without any lag – it's all down to the brains of this chipset. And yeah, even though this isn't a gaming phone per se, you can throw any heavy title at it and it'll handle it. In short, it's fast, it's efficient, and it makes the Fold 7 feel as premium on the inside as it looks on the outside.
You're probably wondering why I haven't included the thinness of the Z Fold 7: after all, that's the slimmest Samsung foldable ever. I can't deny that the 8.9 mm thick (when folded) chassis will be a major selling point for many out there.
What I love about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its insides, though.
Samsung has made real strides in making the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a tougher, more durable device. The new Armor FlexHinge not only allows for smoother folding and unfolding but also adds structural integrity to the device, reducing the risk of wear over time. The use of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen and back panel further enhances scratch and drop resistance, giving users a better sense of security in daily use.
The main foldable display has also been reinforced, improving its resilience against pressure and accidental damage – and don't we all fear that our phones will crack? For people hesitant about adopting foldable technology due to fears of fragility, these upgrades go a long way in addressing that concern.
As much as I'm fond of the three things I listed above, at the end of the day, I don't see the slightest chance of me spending $2,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The reason for that is the phone's battery numbers (4,272 mAh just doesn't cut it, not at a time when rivals like Honor and Oppo equip their foldables with 6,100 mAh and 5,600 mAh cells, respectively).
There's also one more camera-related thing that drives me crazy – it's a minor issue, for sure, but still: Samsung could've positioned the inner selfie camera at a better place.
So, should you get the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Sure, if you're a Samsung fan and if you've got the money! This flagship might not be my cup of tea, but I'll certainly shake your hand if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is what gets you in the foldables realm. These things are so much fun!
- 8-inch AMOLED display with 2,600 nits for vibrant visuals.
- Slimmest Galaxy Fold: 8.9 mm folded, 4.2 mm unfolded.
- Snapdragon 8 Elite boosts AI, CPU, and GPU performance.
- 200 MP main camera with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.
- AI features enhance multitasking, search, and productivity tools.
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster technology and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. It is Samsung's slimmest foldable yet, measuring just 8.9 mm when closed and 4.2 mm when open. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it offers faster AI processing, improved CPU and GPU performance, and smoother multitasking. The camera system includes a 200 MP main lens, ultra-wide and telephoto options, and dual front cameras.
Durability is enhanced with a new Armor FlexHinge, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and a reinforced main display. The device supports up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, paired with a 4,272 mAh battery. AI-driven features are present, of course: these include Gemini Live and Circle to Search that are optimized for the large screen.
Pro #1: the display
Image by PhoneArena
The main reason anyone would want a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is right in front of your eyes: that massive 8-inch screen. It's like carrying a small tablet that just happens to fold down to phone size when you're done. And honestly, once you get used to it, going back to a regular phone feels cramped. Watching movies, YouTube, or gaming on this thing is next level – no squinting, just a full-on big-screen experience in your hands.
The screen isn't just a gimmick; it changes how you use your phone and that's that.
Pro #2: the top-shelf chipset
Image by PhoneArena
Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is packing the kind of power you'd expect from a proper flagship – and then some. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a beast. Everything feels smooth: from switching between apps to playing games that push graphics to the limit. But what stands out more is how this chip handles all the AI features Samsung is stuffing into the phone.
Recommended Stories
Pro #3: the extra durability
Image by PhoneArena
You're probably wondering why I haven't included the thinness of the Z Fold 7: after all, that's the slimmest Samsung foldable ever. I can't deny that the 8.9 mm thick (when folded) chassis will be a major selling point for many out there.
It's just that I'm personally OK with thicker phones, and a (slightly) bulkier profile doesn't bother me at all. Is it impressive that Samsung has managed to squeeze all the hardware in such a thin frame? Yeah, sure: it's elegant. But I don't think that an 8.9 mm thick phone will save me so much space in my pocket (compared to, say, a 12 mm foldable) that I'll be in awe of it.
What I love about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its insides, though.
Samsung has made real strides in making the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a tougher, more durable device. The new Armor FlexHinge not only allows for smoother folding and unfolding but also adds structural integrity to the device, reducing the risk of wear over time. The use of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen and back panel further enhances scratch and drop resistance, giving users a better sense of security in daily use.
The main foldable display has also been reinforced, improving its resilience against pressure and accidental damage – and don't we all fear that our phones will crack? For people hesitant about adopting foldable technology due to fears of fragility, these upgrades go a long way in addressing that concern.
What's not to like about it?
Image by PhoneArena
As much as I'm fond of the three things I listed above, at the end of the day, I don't see the slightest chance of me spending $2,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The reason for that is the phone's battery numbers (4,272 mAh just doesn't cut it, not at a time when rivals like Honor and Oppo equip their foldables with 6,100 mAh and 5,600 mAh cells, respectively).
What's more: I'm not impressed with the Z Fold 7's camera setup. Yes, the 200 MP main camera sensor is promising, but the rest of it (12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP telephoto on its back) is just not enough for 2025.
There's also one more camera-related thing that drives me crazy – it's a minor issue, for sure, but still: Samsung could've positioned the inner selfie camera at a better place.
So, should you get the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Sure, if you're a Samsung fan and if you've got the money! This flagship might not be my cup of tea, but I'll certainly shake your hand if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is what gets you in the foldables realm. These things are so much fun!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: