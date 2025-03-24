iPhone 17 might finally ditch its most embarrassing spec
Up Next:
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A Bloomberg report indicates Apple's ProMotion display, which was previously reserved for the Pro models, may finally come to the base iPhone 17 this year. This is corroborating earlier rumors about the technology coming this time to all iPhone 17 models.
Now, this new report highlights something we have been hearing for a while now, corroborating it: the base iPhone 17 may finally get ProMotion.
Meanwhile, the entire industry (and even mid-range phones) now sport a 120Hz refresh rate, and to meet an animal with a 60Hz display in the Android kingdom is a rare and strange occurrence. But the base iPhones, even though they're flagships, lack the faster refresh rate. This may change with the 17 series.
So, the report indicates the iPhone 17, the base model, is getting it. It's not clear whether the iPhone 17 Air will also get it, but I'd presume yes if all other models in the lineup have it. And previous rumors have also indicated that much.
ProMotion is a huge upgrade and it's pretty noticeable, especially if you use a display with it and then switch to a regular, non-ProMotion-equipped iPhone. PorMotion makes the display feel speedy and responsive, scrolling is fluid, and animations are smooth.
ProMotion can also lower the refresh rate to 10Hz if you're looking at something static, again, to save battery.
Better late than never, I'd say. Even though the entire industry is sporting fast 120Hz refresh rates, the base iPhones, even in 2024, are stuck without it. Hopefully, this rumor with its growing support from multiple leakers and analysts is accurate.
Meanwhile, Apple's main rival, Samsung, has been equipping its Galaxy S phones (all of them, not just the Ultra) with fluid refresh rates since the Galaxy S20 in 2020. The mid-range Galaxy A series got the 120Hz refresh rate from the Galaxy A52 in 2021. Yep, Apple is late to the party, at least when it comes to the base models. Hopefully, it joins this time.
A Bloomberg report indicates Apple's ProMotion display, which was previously reserved for the Pro models, may finally come to the base iPhone 17 this year. This is corroborating earlier rumors about the technology coming this time to all iPhone 17 models.
The iPhone 17 series launch is approaching - most likely this September - and rumors about the four upcoming flagships have been surfacing more and more. We're facing (potentially) a conflicting new design for the Pro models and an entirely new iPhone 17 Air to replace the Plus.
Now, this new report highlights something we have been hearing for a while now, corroborating it: the base iPhone 17 may finally get ProMotion.
ProMotion is Apple's fancy way of calling the 120Hz display refresh rate technology, which ensures super-smooth scrolling and a fluid feel. Apple first introduced ProMotion with the iPad Pro in 2017. Since then, the Cupertino tech giant has reserved the smoothness for the Pro-branded devices, and on iPhones, it's been around for the Pros since 2021.
Meanwhile, the entire industry (and even mid-range phones) now sport a 120Hz refresh rate, and to meet an animal with a 60Hz display in the Android kingdom is a rare and strange occurrence. But the base iPhones, even though they're flagships, lack the faster refresh rate. This may change with the 17 series.
So, the report indicates the iPhone 17, the base model, is getting it. It's not clear whether the iPhone 17 Air will also get it, but I'd presume yes if all other models in the lineup have it. And previous rumors have also indicated that much.
ProMotion is a huge upgrade and it's pretty noticeable, especially if you use a display with it and then switch to a regular, non-ProMotion-equipped iPhone. PorMotion makes the display feel speedy and responsive, scrolling is fluid, and animations are smooth.
ProMotion also conserves energy by speeding up the refresh rate of a portion of the screen where there is an animation effect, without amping it up for the whole display.
ProMotion can also lower the refresh rate to 10Hz if you're looking at something static, again, to save battery.
Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, Apple's main rival, Samsung, has been equipping its Galaxy S phones (all of them, not just the Ultra) with fluid refresh rates since the Galaxy S20 in 2020. The mid-range Galaxy A series got the 120Hz refresh rate from the Galaxy A52 in 2021. Yep, Apple is late to the party, at least when it comes to the base models. Hopefully, it joins this time.
Things that are NOT allowed: