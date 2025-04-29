Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple just hit a major checkpoint and the iPhone 17 countdown is on

Apple iPhone
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is still a few months away, but things are already starting to take shape and it looks like everything is on track for a typical fall launch.

While the latest report doesn’t dive into specs or design changes, it does hint that at least one of the upcoming models has already cleared the Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) phase, which is a key step in Apple’s pre-production process.

EVT is where Apple tests out prototype hardware to make sure everything works as intended. Getting through EVT this early suggests the company has likely locked in the hardware for at least one of the iPhone 17 models.

After EVT, the lineup still needs to pass through the Design Validation Test (DVT) and Production Validation Test (PVT) before full-scale manufacturing begins in the summer. That timeline lines up with Apple’s usual September release window.

As for the lineup itself, we are expecting four models again – but with a twist. The Plus model may be getting the boot, with a new iPhone 17 Air taking its place. So, we are likely looking at the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The base iPhone 17 is rumored to stick closely to the iPhone 16’s look, but the Pro models could be in for a redesign with a bigger rear camera island – a change that is already stirring up debates online.

 

One of the most buzzed-about changes? The iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone at just 5.4mm, possibly with a single rear camera and a higher or similar price tag than the outgoing Plus.

Overall, this year’s iPhones may bring more modest updates but there are some notable improvements, too. The Pro models could get a significant camera upgrade, with a 48 MP telephoto lens replacing the current 12 MP one.

And maybe and hopefully, Apple will finally ditch the outdated 60Hz refresh rate on its base iPhone in favor of a smoother 120Hz display, which is long overdue given how many budget phones already offer it.
