A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs

Leaked dummy units show a closer look at the radical shift in Apple's camera design philosophy

Apple iPhone
Image of iPhone 17 Pro leaked cad render
As we have seen in countless other leaks so far, Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro, and a new leak gives us an early close up look at the changes. Gadget tipster Majin Bu recently posted two photos on X showing what appears to be a dummy unit of the upcoming Pro model.

The dummy unit is shown in a deep black color that looks even darker than the iPhone 16 Pro's Black Titanium. The camera bar runs across the top of the back and includes individual circular camera rings. The LED flash and LiDAR sensor appear on the far right side of the module. It's a design that draws comparisons to Google's Pixel phones and could mark a big shift for the Pro iPhone lineup.

Earlier leaks already hinted at a change like this, but these new images offer a clearer view of how the design might look in person. One of the leaked photos shows the camera bar from the side, giving us an idea of its thickness. The module seems to sit higher than the rest of the phone's body, and the camera rings stick out even more. That could point to improved camera hardware, but it may also raise questions about how the phone will feel in the hand or fit in a pocket.



The leaker also shared images of what is claimed to be a dummy unit for the iPhone 17 Air. Like the Pro model, it's also shown in black, but the camera bar here is thinner and more minimal. It resembles the camera layout seen in recent Pixel 9 leaks. The iPhone 17 Air appears to have only one rear camera, which might suggest it's aimed at a lower price tier with a simpler setup.


Additionally, the leaker shared one more image of the entire iPhone 17 series lineup, except these are not in black, but rather what looks to be a white or stone color.


It's still unclear whether these dummy units are based on the final design. While Majin Bu has shared accurate leaks in the past, their track record is mixed. That said, the overall look of these units lines up with other recent rumors, making them worth paying attention to.

If Apple does go in this direction, the new design could be seen as a bold move. Some users may like the fresh approach, while others might prefer the familiar look of recent Pro models. Either way, it's clear Apple is at least exploring a new direction for its upcoming iPhones.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
