Metal molds of the iPhone 17 line show off the design changes made by Apple

Metal molds of the iPhone 17 line. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson via AppleInsider











iPhone 17 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro are different sizes and shapes although each will be the home to three cameras. The thinner camera housing for the iPhone 17 Air also runs horizontally from side to side but only has to house the one rear-facing camera on the device. The new edge-to-edge housing for theUltra andPro are different sizes and shapes although each will be the home to three cameras. The thinner camera housing for thealso runs horizontally from side to side but only has to house the one rear-facing camera on the device. Apple plans on stealing a trick that Google used on early Pixel models; thanks to the use of computational photography, Apple will be able to get away with featuring only one rear camera on its new super-thin iPhone model.

The camera on the iPhone 17 Air will have a 2-in-1 capability which means that with the computational photography, the one camera will not only be the Wide lens but will also have the ability to shoot Ultra-wide photos.









iPhone 17 Air will be. The unit may have a thin design, but it will have the largest camera bump among the iPhone 17 series models. The same view shows that all four models will come with the Action Button placed above the volume controls along the left side of the phones. The Action Button can be set to quickly activate a feature with a long-press of...the Action Button! Personally, I've set it to activate ChatGPT although Visual Intelligence is also a good option for the A side view of the metal molds shows how thin thewill be. The unit may have a thin design, but it will have the largest camera bump among theseries models. The same view shows that all four models will come with the Action Button placed above the volume controls along the left side of the phones. The Action Button can be set to quickly activate a feature with a long-press of...the Action Button! Personally, I've set it to activate ChatGPT although Visual Intelligence is also a good option for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max since neiother model has the Camera Control button.



