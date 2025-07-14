Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch

Samsung’s top-selling phone is already gearing up for its next chapter.

Samsung Galaxy A Series
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy A16 in one hand while pointing to it with the other.
Galaxy A16 5G. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung’s A-series has been a budget hit for years, especially the Galaxy A1X lineup, which consistently ranks among the company’s top sellers. Now, the next-gen Galaxy A17 is starting to make its way to the launch pad – and it might be landing earlier than expected.

According to a new report, support pages for the Galaxy A17 5G and 4G just went live in the UK and Switzerland. That doesn’t mean the phone is dropping tomorrow, but it’s usually a sign that a release is right around the corner. For context, the Galaxy A16 made its debut in October 2024, so the A17 might break cover ahead of that timeline.

Support pages for what should be the Galaxy A17 5G and 4G are already live. | Image credit – XpertPick

These early support pages don’t tell us much – just the model numbers, which match listings we’ve already seen in various certifications. That confirms both 4G and 5G versions are coming, which is in line with what Samsung’s been doing for years.

And just like its predecessors, the Galaxy A17 5G is expected to become Samsung’s sales champ for its year. These phones are a go-to in the $200 price range and the A17 looks set to carry that torch.

The last three Galaxy A 1X models were Samsung's best selling phones in general. | Image credit – Counterpoint Research

As for specs, don’t expect major shakeups. Samsung tends to play it safe with its A-series updates. We are likely getting the same 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate as the current model, but with a faster chipset. Storage should be generous enough and Samsung’s promise of six years of software support is likely sticking around, too.


Do you think budget phones need major upgrades every year?

Vote View Result

If you are shopping for a budget phone right now, it might actually make sense to grab the current Galaxy A16. The upgrades on the A17 probably won’t be dramatic and the A16 still holds up really well for the price.

Looking at alternatives? The Moto G (2025) is another option. It hasn’t changed much from the previous gen and you will have to live with a 720p LCD screen – which doesn’t look nearly as sharp or vibrant as the AMOLED on Samsung’s A-series. But the Moto does win some style points, especially when it comes to finishes and colors.

