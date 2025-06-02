iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

The analyst also says that the A19 processor series is also going to be manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process, but there's a difference: reportedly, it would be a third-generation 3nm process.

iPhone 17

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17