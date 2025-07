India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production

iPhone 17

Foxconn India is now reportedly beginning early testing of iPhone 17 manufacturing , ahead of mass production starting in time for the launch in September.Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 17 models were being tested and developed by Foxconn in India. Now, The Economic Times of India reports that Apple has begun importingcomponents from China in June. This is reportedly done for the start of full trial production.The information is based on customs records. Reportedly, components include thedisplay assembly, cover glass, rear camera modules, and even the device's mechanical housing. Basically, components for thewere approximately 10% of Foxconn's orders from China in June.The other 90% of the components were reportedly for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 . Apple is expected to sell quite a lot of these models next month. August is India's major festive season, so that's why higher sales are expected.The small number of components for thethough hints that this is just testing for now. Unnamed sources claim that Foxconn began receiving the components in June and trial production may be taking place in July.Mass production is said to begin next month. Right now, theseries is expected to be officially introduced in September. The current expectation is for the week beginning September 8.Meanwhile, Foxconn is also reportedly looking to open a factory in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. This one is specifically said to be focused on the production of iPhone enclosures or chassis. Sources are also saying that the $2.6 billion plant in Bengaluru would be focused on theand iPhone 16e production.I personally think this shows just how serious Apple is about expanding its manufacturing presence in India. If all goes smoothly, we'll likely see theroll off Indian production lines not long after its official reveal. Exciting times ahead for both Apple fans and India's growing tech industry!