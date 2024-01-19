Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

iPhone 16 rumored Capture button could bring new photography controls

Apple
iPhone 16 rumored Capture button could bring new photography controls
The iPhone 16 series is still a good distance away, slated to debut in September this year. However, rumors about it are already making the rounds. One of these speculations hints at the addition of a new button, internally dubbed the Capture button by Apple. While its exact function was a bit unclear before, the latest rumor sheds some light on it.

As reported by The Information (via Apple Insider), the speculated new button could incorporate zoom and focus controls. Sources familiar with the iPhone 16 development reveal that the Capture button would not be just a standard mechanical button; it would also be touch-sensitive. Users could swipe to adjust zoom levels, and a half-press would be used to focus the shot.

Actually, the iPhone 16 Capture button is rumored to be both pressure and touch-sensitive, unlocking a couple of extra features. A light press is said to handle focusing, while a firm press will enable image capture or start recording.

Moreover, it's said that you'll be able to swipe left or right on the button to zoom in or out. While many smartphones currently allow zoom adjustments through volume keys, Apple's approach suggests that your finger won't have to leave the Capture button, offering a potentially more convenient experience.

As the button can be depressed, it implies a mechanical design, which differs from earlier rumors, hinting at a capacitive button with haptics. Unlike capacitive buttons that detect touch through electrical charge, mechanical buttons require physical pressure to activate.

Earlier leaks and speculations suggest that Apple intends to place this button on the right side of the phone, beneath the power button. Recently, we collaborated with a 3D artist to create some renders envisioning the potential appearance of the iPhone 16 series and where its buttons could be located. You can check them out here.

Additionally, the source notes that this Capture button is currently undergoing testing on the standard, Plus, and Pro models. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this feature becomes available on all iPhone 16 models rather than potentially being limited to just the Pro handsets, as rumored earlier.

With the upcoming iPhone 16 series, Apple might also introduce a tetraprism telephoto lens for both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The non-Pro models might get a boost, too, with speculations indicating that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could come with additional RAM and a Wi-Fi upgrade.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless