iPhone 16 rumored Capture button could bring new photography controls
The iPhone 16 series is still a good distance away, slated to debut in September this year. However, rumors about it are already making the rounds. One of these speculations hints at the addition of a new button, internally dubbed the Capture button by Apple. While its exact function was a bit unclear before, the latest rumor sheds some light on it.
Actually, the iPhone 16 Capture button is rumored to be both pressure and touch-sensitive, unlocking a couple of extra features. A light press is said to handle focusing, while a firm press will enable image capture or start recording.
As the button can be depressed, it implies a mechanical design, which differs from earlier rumors, hinting at a capacitive button with haptics. Unlike capacitive buttons that detect touch through electrical charge, mechanical buttons require physical pressure to activate.
Earlier leaks and speculations suggest that Apple intends to place this button on the right side of the phone, beneath the power button. Recently, we collaborated with a 3D artist to create some renders envisioning the potential appearance of the iPhone 16 series and where its buttons could be located. You can check them out here.
Additionally, the source notes that this Capture button is currently undergoing testing on the standard, Plus, and Pro models. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this feature becomes available on all iPhone 16 models rather than potentially being limited to just the Pro handsets, as rumored earlier.
As reported by The Information (via Apple Insider), the speculated new button could incorporate zoom and focus controls. Sources familiar with the iPhone 16 development reveal that the Capture button would not be just a standard mechanical button; it would also be touch-sensitive. Users could swipe to adjust zoom levels, and a half-press would be used to focus the shot.
Actually, the iPhone 16 Capture button is rumored to be both pressure and touch-sensitive, unlocking a couple of extra features. A light press is said to handle focusing, while a firm press will enable image capture or start recording.
Moreover, it's said that you'll be able to swipe left or right on the button to zoom in or out. While many smartphones currently allow zoom adjustments through volume keys, Apple's approach suggests that your finger won't have to leave the Capture button, offering a potentially more convenient experience.
As the button can be depressed, it implies a mechanical design, which differs from earlier rumors, hinting at a capacitive button with haptics. Unlike capacitive buttons that detect touch through electrical charge, mechanical buttons require physical pressure to activate.
Earlier leaks and speculations suggest that Apple intends to place this button on the right side of the phone, beneath the power button. Recently, we collaborated with a 3D artist to create some renders envisioning the potential appearance of the iPhone 16 series and where its buttons could be located. You can check them out here.
Additionally, the source notes that this Capture button is currently undergoing testing on the standard, Plus, and Pro models. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this feature becomes available on all iPhone 16 models rather than potentially being limited to just the Pro handsets, as rumored earlier.
With the upcoming iPhone 16 series, Apple might also introduce a tetraprism telephoto lens for both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The non-Pro models might get a boost, too, with speculations indicating that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could come with additional RAM and a Wi-Fi upgrade.
Things that are NOT allowed: