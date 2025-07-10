Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Report says Apple will release a new iPhone this spring

Report says Apple will release an iPhone 17e next spring.

Big crowd hands out outside Apple Store for the release of an iPhone model.
When Apple named its new "lower-priced" handset the iPhone 16e instead of the iPhone SE 4, we all wondered whether this meant that the tech giant planned on updating the iPhone e model every year. That appears to be the case. We will see an iPhone 17e next spring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The iPhone 17e will look like the iPhone 16e but will feature the A19 application processor (AP) to match the SoC powering the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

By offering an iPhone 17e next spring after the new iPhone 17 series is released this coming September, Apple can try to continue generating revenue for a new iPhone model even when the glow has faded from the iPhone 17 launch. The new devices coming this September will feature the iPhone 17 series, including an ultra-thin iPhone to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be part of the lineup and feature a new look.

Also coming this September will be entry-level and high-end Apple Watches. Apple will also release a new and faster version of the Vision Pro spatial computer. The Vision Pro 2 will be faster than the OG model thanks to its use of the M4 processor, which will replace the M2 SoC found under the hood of the first Vision Pro. New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M5 chips are being delayed until next year. Originally earmarked for a release later in 2025, their launch might take place early in 2026.

Arriving as soon as this coming October will be new premium iPad Pro tablets (code-named J817, J818, J820, and J821) powered by the M5 chip. The latter will be manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).

Next March or April, besides launching the iPhone 17e, you can expect Apple to release new iPad Air units (J707, J708, J737, and J738) that replace the M3 processor powering the current model with the M4. Both processors are manufactured by TSMC using its first and second-generation 3nm nodes, respectively.

Next spring, Apple will reportedly launch an updated entry-level iPad. The upcoming iPad will look like the current model on the outside; inside, it will be equipped with a new processor replacing the 4nm A16 currently found in the lowest-priced iPad model. That chipset has been around since 2022, and the model is due for a change under the hood.

If Gurman's sources are right, Apple fans will have plenty of new devices to choose from starting this September and then continuing in March or April. It's time to start mining your couch!

