Report says Apple will release a new iPhone this spring





iPhone 17 series is released this coming September, Apple can try to continue generating revenue for a new iPhone model even when the glow has faded from the iPhone 17 launch. The new devices coming this September will feature the iPhone 17 series, including an ultra-thin iPhone to replace the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be part of the lineup and feature a new look.

By offering an iPhone 17e next spring after the newseries is released this coming September, Apple can try to continue generating revenue for a new iPhone model even when the glow has faded from thelaunch. The new devices coming this September will feature theseries, including an ultra-thin iPhone to replace the iPhone 17 Plus . ThePro and Pro Max will be part of the lineup and feature a new look.





Which new Apple device are you most interest in? iPhone 17e. iPhone 17 series New iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad Air. Apple Watch. Vision Pro 2 None of these. iPhone 17e. 15.38% iPhone 17 series 53.85% New iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad Air. 0% Apple Watch. 7.69% Vision Pro 2 0% None of these. 23.08%





Vision Pro . New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M5 chips are being delayed until next year. Originally earmarked for a release later in 2025, their launch might take place early in 2026.

Also coming this September will be entry-level and high-end Apple Watches. Apple will also release a new and faster version of the Vision Pro spatial computer. The Vision Pro 2 will be faster than the OG model thanks to its use of the M4 processor, which will replace the M2 SoC found under the hood of the first. New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M5 chips are being delayed until next year. Originally earmarked for a release later in 2025, their launch might take place early in 2026.

Arriving as soon as this coming October will be new premium iPad Pro tablets (code-named J817, J818, J820, and J821) powered by the M5 chip. The latter will be manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).







Next March or April, besides launching the iPhone 17e, you can expect Apple to release new iPad Air units (J707, J708, J737, and J738) that replace the M3 processor powering the current model with the M4. Both processors are manufactured by TSMC using its first and second-generation 3nm nodes, respectively.



Next spring, Apple will reportedly launch an updated entry-level iPad. The upcoming iPad will look like the current model on the outside; inside, it will be equipped with a new processor replacing the 4nm A16 currently found in the lowest-priced iPad model. That chipset has been around since 2022, and the model is due for a change under the hood.





If Gurman's sources are right, Apple fans will have plenty of new devices to choose from starting this September and then continuing in March or April. It's time to start mining your couch!

