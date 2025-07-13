Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week

Apple could introduce the new iPhone 17 series during this particular week.

Renders of one of the upcoming iPhone 17 models.
Whether you're using an iPhone 6s Plus, an iPhone XS, an iPhone 12 Pro, or even an iPhone 16 Pro Max, you are probably looking forward to seeing what the iPhone 17 series has to offer. Yes, some of you like to hold on to your iPhone for as long as you can, and some of you, with the financial means to do so, will upgrade every year. The upcoming new iPhone series is expected to consist of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or whatever name Apple gives to its ultra-thin model), the iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Here's when you can expect Apple to introduce the iPhone 17 series, according to Mark Gurman


Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, says that he expects Apple to hold the 2025 iPhone event during the week of September 8th. He also notes that Apple typically prefers Tuesdays while avoiding Fridays. While Monday, the 8th of September, is a possibility, Gurman believes that Tuesday, the 9th, or Wednesday, the 10th, is "more likely." Friday is out, as Gurman pointed out, and Apple tends to honor the memory of September 11th by not announcing new iPhones on that date.

Render of iPhone 17 Pro with new placement of rear Apple icon.
Render of iPhone 17 Pro includes rumored new placement of Apple icon on the back. | Image credit-Majin Bu

Some of the rumored changes include using the new A19 application processor (AP) on the non-Pro iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be powered by the A19 Pro AP. Both chipsets will be manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P). While the iPhone 17 base model will supposedly be equipped with 8GB of RAM (just enough to support Apple Intelligence), the other three iPhones are rumored to come with 12GB of RAM.

Which iPhone 17 model are you interested in the most?

Vote View Result

The increased amount of RAM on the ultra-thin iPhone, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max should lead to improved multitasking, faster switching between apps, and the ability to keep more apps open in the background before the phone's performance is impacted. The iPhone 17 will feature a 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 17 Pro will match the 6.3-inch display of the iPhone 17, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will carry a 6.9-inch screen.

The rear camera array on the iPhone 17 is believed to include a 48 MP Wide camera, a 12 MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 24 MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch with a single 48 MP Wide camera on the back. It will be the same Wide camera used by the iPhone 16 model. The thinner body leaves less room inside the device for multiple rear cameras, and the front-facing camera will weigh in at 24 MP.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to make iPhone history with one rumored spec


The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models could feature a trio of 48 MP sensors backing the Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto cameras. The phones will also feature a 24 MP front-facing camera.  We've seen several renders showing off new rear camera modules for the upcoming new iPhone line. At this point, it would be more surprising if Apple keeps the same square design for the camera module, found in the upper left corner of the rear panel, used since the iPhone 11 series.

A recent rumor has the iPhone 17 Pro Max, for the first time in iPhone history, equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. Previous speculation said to expect the iPhone 17 to come with a battery close to 3600 mAh, and 3700 mAh for the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Air, limited by its internal space, will reportedly feature a small 2800 mAh battery capacity.

When you have a second, circle the week of September 8th which is when we could see the iPhone 17 series announced officially by Apple.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless