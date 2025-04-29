iPhone 17: another major source just backed up this rumored (and long-overdue) upgrade
Just last week, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed all iPhone 17 models may finally catch up with Android phones and feature more RAM. Now, respected leaker Digital Chat Station chimes in.
On the Chinese social media website Weibo, Digital Chat Station corroborates Kuo's prediction and claims all upcoming iPhone 17 models may feature 12GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence.
Meanwhile, Apple's current flagship lineup, the iPhone 16 models, all sport 8GB of RAM. Getting 12GB is frankly a huge upgrade. Basically, it would enable more capable AI models to run on the phone and the speed, responsiveness, and complexity of tasks won't have to rely on cloud services. Also, with more RAM, you get smoother multitasking, and AI processes can run in the background without affecting your overall experience with the phone.
Mostly, leaks have talked about the series' redesign, although, keep in mind nothing can be 100% certain before we see the official unveiling. In the meantime, it's also been speculated that the new Pro iPhones won't feature the anti-glare display coating that was rumored earlier. We still have time for basically everything to change (leaks can be inaccurate), so let's see what happens!
Digital Chat Station has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks, and also seems to have sources within Apple's supply chain. Just days ago, Kuo said the iPhone 17 Air (which may replace the Plus in the lineup) and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may sport 12GB of RAM, while the base iPhone 17's fate was not as certain when it comes to RAM.
The flagship series is expected to be unveiled in September. Rumors have already started to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhones, and some news is quite good, others... well, controversial. Like for example, the rumored huge redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, where they would get a big camera bar thingy on the back instead of a camera island. The super-thin iPhone 17 Air is also a mysterious beast, and most rumors indicate it would be extra thin but sport a Pixel-esque camera bar on the back.
