Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Base iPhone 17 display size is inadvertently confirmed by a case manufacturer

Spigen listing hints at display upgrade for base model, adding fuel to months-old rumors

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
IPhone 16 lineup
Referential image of the Apple iPhone 16 series lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena

A new listing from case maker Spigen may have given us an early look at the display size of the upcoming iPhone 17. According to the product description for one of its screen protectors on Amazon India, the accessory will fit the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro — all of which are said to have 6.3-inch displays.

This backs up an earlier rumor from May that suggested the iPhone 17 would see a slight bump in screen size, moving up from the 6.1 inches found on the iPhone 16. If true, it would bring the standard iPhone more in line with the Pro model in terms of size, even though the quality of the display is still expected to differ between the two.

At the moment, the iPhone 16 lineup includes a 6.1-inch display on the base model, 6.3 inches on the Pro, 6.7 inches on the Plus, and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. Based on what we know, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both feature 6.3-inch screens, the Pro Max will likely stick to 6.9 inches, and a new model — possibly called the iPhone 17 Air — is rumored to replace the Plus variant with a 6.6-inch display.


It’s important to note that while the size might be the same, the display panel on the iPhone 17 Pro will likely be superior. Apple typically reserves features like higher refresh rates and brighter displays for its more expensive models. So even if the base iPhone 17 matches the Pro in size, it probably won’t look or perform the same when it comes to screen quality.

As for how users will feel about the change, that could vary. A 6.3-inch display may strike a good balance for those who want more screen without going too big. But people who prefer compact phones might not be as happy with the size increase. From our perspective, smaller screens are easier to use with one hand and more pocket-friendly, so a jump in size could take some adjustment.

Still, this possible change could be part of Apple’s effort to bring more consistency across its product lineup. Case makers like Spigen sometimes reveal this kind of detail before Apple does, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement later this year to know for sure.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless