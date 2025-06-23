Base iPhone 17 display size is inadvertently confirmed by a case manufacturer

Referential image of the Apple iPhone 16 series lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena









iPhone 17 would see a slight bump in screen size, moving up from the 6.1 inches found on the This backs up an earlier rumor from May that suggested thewould see a slight bump in screen size, moving up from the 6.1 inches found on the iPhone 16 . If true, it would bring the standard iPhone more in line with the Pro model in terms of size, even though the quality of the display is still expected to differ between the two.





iPhone 16 lineup includes a 6.1-inch display on the base model, 6.3 inches on the Pro, 6.7 inches on the Plus, and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. Based on what we know, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both feature 6.3-inch screens, the Pro Max will likely stick to 6.9 inches, and a new model — possibly called the At the moment, thelineup includes a 6.1-inch display on the base model, 6.3 inches on the Pro, 6.7 inches on the Plus, and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. Based on what we know, theandPro will both feature 6.3-inch screens, the Pro Max will likely stick to 6.9 inches, and a new model — possibly called the iPhone 17 Air — is rumored to replace the Plus variant with a 6.6-inch display.





It’s important to note that while the size might be the same, the display panel on the iPhone 17 Pro will likely be superior. Apple typically reserves features like higher refresh rates and brighter displays for its more expensive models. So even if the base iPhone 17 matches the Pro in size, it probably won’t look or perform the same when it comes to screen quality.





As for how users will feel about the change, that could vary. A 6.3-inch display may strike a good balance for those who want more screen without going too big. But people who prefer compact phones might not be as happy with the size increase. From our perspective, smaller screens are easier to use with one hand and more pocket-friendly, so a jump in size could take some adjustment.





Still, this possible change could be part of Apple’s effort to bring more consistency across its product lineup. Case makers like Spigen sometimes reveal this kind of detail before Apple does, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement later this year to know for sure.