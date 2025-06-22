Apple will reportedly use this tool inside the iPhone 17 Pro models to beat the heat





If you believe that where there's smoke there's fire, it probably means a lot that at the start of this year, we told you about another report stating that Apple would be adding a vapor chamber to keep the internals of the iPhone 17 series nice and cool thus preventing the A19 and A19 Pro application processors (APs) from causing the phones to overheat. Tipster Majin Bu has yet another vapor chamber rumor to tell us about and we will get to that in a second.







iPhone 16 series. This is another way to draw heat away from the battery and spread it out through the inside of the phone. Apple also tends to rely on the metal and glass body of the phone itself to cool it down internally. First, you should know that currently, Apple uses Graphene sheets to draw heat away from the A18/A18 Pro chipsets on the iPhone 16 series and move it toward cooler parts of the phone. Apple also replaced the foil covering the batteries powering the iPhone 15 line with a metal covering for the cells used to power theseries. This is another way to draw heat away from the battery and spread it out through the inside of the phone. Apple also tends to rely on the metal and glass body of the phone itself to cool it down internally.





The latest rumor, again, this one from tipster Majin Bu, claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each use a vapor chamber which is a small sealed metallic plate or chamber with a small amount of liquid inside it. When the device heats up, the liquid in the chamber evaporates. The vapor moves across the device returning to a liquid state when it is cooler inside the phone. This constant cycle allows temperatures to drop quickly allowing the device to cool down without having to resort to throttling the performance of the chipsets.





iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max both face a higher degree of thermal issues. That's because the two models feature a more advanced and powerful application processor and display features. The non Pro models, the iPhone 17 and

Majin Bu, who has a mixed record when it comes to accuracy, says that thePro andboth face a higher degree of thermal issues. That's because the two models feature a more advanced and powerful application processor and display features. The non Pro models, theand iPhone 17 Air , will use traditional methods to dissipate the heat.





If the vapor chamber does its job, users should notice the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max remaining cool to the touch even during extended use. For example, a long video game playing session would typically heat up an iPhone.

