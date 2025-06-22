Apple will reportedly use this tool inside the iPhone 17 Pro models to beat the heat
Apple is expected to keep the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max cool with the addition of this feature.
Talk about the iPhone using a vapor chamber to keep things cool inside the phone dates back to 2021. That's when Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was testing the use of the feature for the iPhone 13. The vapor chamber did not surface at that time and Kuo came back last August to say that the vapor chamber was being looked at to dissipate heat inside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
If you believe that where there's smoke there's fire, it probably means a lot that at the start of this year, we told you about another report stating that Apple would be adding a vapor chamber to keep the internals of the iPhone 17 series nice and cool thus preventing the A19 and A19 Pro application processors (APs) from causing the phones to overheat. Tipster Majin Bu has yet another vapor chamber rumor to tell us about and we will get to that in a second.
First, you should know that currently, Apple uses Graphene sheets to draw heat away from the A18/A18 Pro chipsets on the iPhone 16 series and move it toward cooler parts of the phone. Apple also replaced the foil covering the batteries powering the iPhone 15 line with a metal covering for the cells used to power the iPhone 16 series. This is another way to draw heat away from the battery and spread it out through the inside of the phone. Apple also tends to rely on the metal and glass body of the phone itself to cool it down internally.
A thermal plate using a copper surface could be used to distribute heat inside the iPhone 17 line. | Image credit-Majin Bu
The latest rumor, again, this one from tipster Majin Bu, claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each use a vapor chamber which is a small sealed metallic plate or chamber with a small amount of liquid inside it. When the device heats up, the liquid in the chamber evaporates. The vapor moves across the device returning to a liquid state when it is cooler inside the phone. This constant cycle allows temperatures to drop quickly allowing the device to cool down without having to resort to throttling the performance of the chipsets.
Majin Bu, who has a mixed record when it comes to accuracy, says that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max both face a higher degree of thermal issues. That's because the two models feature a more advanced and powerful application processor and display features. The non Pro models, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, will use traditional methods to dissipate the heat.
If the vapor chamber does its job, users should notice the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max remaining cool to the touch even during extended use. For example, a long video game playing session would typically heat up an iPhone.
