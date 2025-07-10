In a major twist, Apple entrusts iPhone 17 display production to Chinese manufacturer

*Image credit — iDeviceHelp

The iPhone 16e featured panels manufactured by BOE. | Video credit — Apple

I honestly doubt that that’s the case. China is a major region for Apple, and recent explosive growth amongst Chinese consumers is not something that Apple would want to throw dirt on. It’s very likely that BOE was only just able to meet Apple’s standards, and there’s not enough time to make major changes to the supply chain.Of course, it’s no secret why Apple has been trying to switch to BOE for years now. Doing so would mean significantly lowered manufacturing costs, as opposed to only sourcing from Samsung and LG. It’s just a shame that BOE has fumbled this opportunity multiple times.This news will also be a major blow to Samsung and LG, which just lost out on a huge chunk of the supply orders. BOE has been making rapid advancements in display technology recently, and we might not be far off from a day when Apple ditches the Korean manufacturers entirely.