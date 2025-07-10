Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

In a major twist, Apple entrusts iPhone 17 display production to Chinese manufacturer

Chinese display manufacturer BOE secures iPhone 17 orders last minute.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display iPhone
iPhone 17 Air dummy unit
*Image credit — iDeviceHelp

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Apple was excluding Chinese display manufacturer BOE from the iPhone 17 supply chain due to it failing to meet the strict requirements in place. Now, an industry insider reports that Apple has reversed course, and has in fact entrusted BOE with display production for its upcoming flagship phones.

The kicker here seems to be that this will be limited to just the Chinese market for now, with other regions getting Samsung and LG panels instead. BOE, despite its complicated relationship with Apple, has manufactured display panels for the latter as recently as this year for the iPhone 16e.

Do you consider BOE panels inferior?

Vote View Result


This year, the manufacturer failed to meet the standards that Apple has imposed for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. All of the iPhone 17 models will apparently come with a 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, or what Apple has dubbed ProMotion. Until now, it seemed that BOE would miss out on securing orders for the iPhone 17 series entirely.

If Apple has approved BOE to manufacture panels for the upcoming flagships, but only in China, that could mean a number of things. Either BOE won’t be able to produce panels as good as its competitors, or there isn’t enough time to let BOE manufacture for the entire world’s supply. If the former is true, then Chinese consumers may be getting the short end of the stick this year.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16e featured panels manufactured by BOE. | Video credit — Apple

I honestly doubt that that’s the case. China is a major region for Apple, and recent explosive growth amongst Chinese consumers is not something that Apple would want to throw dirt on. It’s very likely that BOE was only just able to meet Apple’s standards, and there’s not enough time to make major changes to the supply chain.

Of course, it’s no secret why Apple has been trying to switch to BOE for years now. Doing so would mean significantly lowered manufacturing costs, as opposed to only sourcing from Samsung and LG. It’s just a shame that BOE has fumbled this opportunity multiple times.

This news will also be a major blow to Samsung and LG, which just lost out on a huge chunk of the supply orders. BOE has been making rapid advancements in display technology recently, and we might not be far off from a day when Apple ditches the Korean manufacturers entirely.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless