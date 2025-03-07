GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
First tangible look at iPhone 17 units highlights the design changes over iPhone 16 family

iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 design
The iPhone 17 family is widely rumored to incorporate drastic design changes and drop the Plus model for a new slim variant. A hands-on video featuring iPhone 17 family molds has appeared online, giving a better approximation of how the upcoming phones compare to the iPhone 16 series.

Coming from YouTuber iDeviceHelp and leaker Majin Bu, the video is based on iPhone 17 dummy units produced based on internal documents.

Video Thumbnail

 

The iPhone has hardly evolved in terms of design since the release of the 2019 iPhone family if you count out the notch that was replaced by Dynamic Island in recent years and the Camera Control and Action buttons.

Rumors have been swirling around that the back design will be updated this year. The iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the Plus model, will have a horizontal camera bar on the back for its rear camera. This is something that we already knew from earlier leaks but what's new about today's video is that it puts into perspective just how thin the iPhone Air will be. It's expected to be 0.22 inch or 5.588 mm thick and as can be seen in the video, it's barely any thicker than the buttons on the phones.

Moving on to the Pro models, they retain the same camera layout, but there's a massive tray on the back. The flash, microphone, and lidar units have been placed towards the far right.

As tipster Ice Universe claimed today, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is slightly thicker. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is 0.32 inch or 8.25 mm thick, whereas the Pro Max is 0.34 inch or 8.636 mm thick. That's an increase of more than 6 percent.

There's a slight discrepancy compared to the measurements Ice provided. He claimed the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be 8.725mm thick, but that's a minor difference, and the key takeaway here is that the phone will be a little thicker. Apparently, this will be done to create space for a larger battery.

There's still some debate on whether the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will share the same display size, length, width, and bezels.

Earlier reports suggest all models will have aluminum frames and a refresh rate of 120Hz will be standard across the lineup.

Lastly, the base model, the iPhone 17, is likely to look the same as the iPhone 16, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as those who are fond of the current design language will have something to hold on to.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

