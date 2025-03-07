First tangible look at iPhone 17 units highlights the design changes over iPhone 16 family
Up Next:
The iPhone 17 family is widely rumored to incorporate drastic design changes and drop the Plus model for a new slim variant. A hands-on video featuring iPhone 17 family molds has appeared online, giving a better approximation of how the upcoming phones compare to the iPhone 16 series.
Coming from YouTuber iDeviceHelp and leaker Majin Bu, the video is based on iPhone 17 dummy units produced based on internal documents.
The iPhone has hardly evolved in terms of design since the release of the 2019 iPhone family if you count out the notch that was replaced by Dynamic Island in recent years and the Camera Control and Action buttons.
Rumors have been swirling around that the back design will be updated this year. The iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the Plus model, will have a horizontal camera bar on the back for its rear camera. This is something that we already knew from earlier leaks but what's new about today's video is that it puts into perspective just how thin the iPhone Air will be. It's expected to be 0.22 inch or 5.588 mm thick and as can be seen in the video, it's barely any thicker than the buttons on the phones.
As tipster Ice Universe claimed today, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is slightly thicker. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is 0.32 inch or 8.25 mm thick, whereas the Pro Max is 0.34 inch or 8.636 mm thick. That's an increase of more than 6 percent.
There's a slight discrepancy compared to the measurements Ice provided. He claimed the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be 8.725mm thick, but that's a minor difference, and the key takeaway here is that the phone will be a little thicker. Apparently, this will be done to create space for a larger battery.
There's still some debate on whether the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will share the same display size, length, width, and bezels.
Earlier reports suggest all models will have aluminum frames and a refresh rate of 120Hz will be standard across the lineup.
Lastly, the base model, the iPhone 17, is likely to look the same as the iPhone 16, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as those who are fond of the current design language will have something to hold on to.
Coming from YouTuber iDeviceHelp and leaker Majin Bu, the video is based on iPhone 17 dummy units produced based on internal documents.
The iPhone has hardly evolved in terms of design since the release of the 2019 iPhone family if you count out the notch that was replaced by Dynamic Island in recent years and the Camera Control and Action buttons.
Rumors have been swirling around that the back design will be updated this year. The iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the Plus model, will have a horizontal camera bar on the back for its rear camera. This is something that we already knew from earlier leaks but what's new about today's video is that it puts into perspective just how thin the iPhone Air will be. It's expected to be 0.22 inch or 5.588 mm thick and as can be seen in the video, it's barely any thicker than the buttons on the phones.
Moving on to the Pro models, they retain the same camera layout, but there's a massive tray on the back. The flash, microphone, and lidar units have been placed towards the far right.
As tipster Ice Universe claimed today, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is slightly thicker. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is 0.32 inch or 8.25 mm thick, whereas the Pro Max is 0.34 inch or 8.636 mm thick. That's an increase of more than 6 percent.
There's a slight discrepancy compared to the measurements Ice provided. He claimed the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be 8.725mm thick, but that's a minor difference, and the key takeaway here is that the phone will be a little thicker. Apparently, this will be done to create space for a larger battery.
There's still some debate on whether the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will share the same display size, length, width, and bezels.
Earlier reports suggest all models will have aluminum frames and a refresh rate of 120Hz will be standard across the lineup.
Lastly, the base model, the iPhone 17, is likely to look the same as the iPhone 16, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as those who are fond of the current design language will have something to hold on to.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: