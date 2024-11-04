iPhone 17 leak fuels ongoing buzz about ProMotion for standard iPhones
Up Next:
iPhone 16 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena
The iPhone 16 series is still fresh, having launched less than two months ago, but whispers about the iPhone 17 are already buzzing. The latest scoop once again hints at something fans have been eager to see for ages – ProMotion finally coming to the standard iPhone models.
Apple to change which models will be worthy of the ProMotion display
According to a recent report, Apple is gearing up to equip all four iPhone 17 models with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays. This update would cover both the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim, along with the current Pro models.
LTPO technology enables smartphone screens to operate at a range of refresh rates, from high to low, while keeping power consumption minimal. It's also the tech behind the always-on display feature found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
ProMotion has been a feature exclusive to the Pro models of the iPhone for a while now, with whispers suggesting it would eventually be available across all versions. After the iPhone 16 launched without ProMotion, the chatter shifted to the iPhone 17 (fingers crossed, it actually happens this time).
ProMotion, first introduced on the iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro models, is basically an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. | Image credit – Apple
It seems more likely than ever that Apple will bring ProMotion to the entire iPhone 17 lineup. When multiple sources line up on a rumor, there's often something to it. Earlier this year, tipster Ross Young, known for his spot-on predictions, claimed the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus would be the first non-Pro models with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Not long after, another report backed up this idea, suggesting that both ProMotion and Always-On displays could appear on these models. And over the summer, specs for the 2025 iPhone 17 line have leaked showing ProMotion for all four models.
So, if all these rumors hold up, it looks like folks looking to snag new iPhones in about a year won't have to shell out for the high-end models to enjoy perks like an Always-On display and buttery-smooth scrolling. And honestly, I think that shift makes total sense for 2024 and especially for 2025. It's definitely time for Apple to say goodbye to the outdated 60Hz refresh rate on its non-Pro models.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: