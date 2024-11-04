Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

iPhone 17 leak fuels ongoing buzz about ProMotion for standard iPhones

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
A person holding an iPhone 16 Pro in their hand.
iPhone 16 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone 16 series is still fresh, having launched less than two months ago, but whispers about the iPhone 17 are already buzzing. The latest scoop once again hints at something fans have been eager to see for ages – ProMotion finally coming to the standard iPhone models.

Apple to change which models will be worthy of the ProMotion display


According to a recent report, Apple is gearing up to equip all four iPhone 17 models with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays. This update would cover both the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim, along with the current Pro models.

LTPO technology enables smartphone screens to operate at a range of refresh rates, from high to low, while keeping power consumption minimal. It's also the tech behind the always-on display feature found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

ProMotion has been a feature exclusive to the Pro models of the iPhone for a while now, with whispers suggesting it would eventually be available across all versions. After the iPhone 16 launched without ProMotion, the chatter shifted to the iPhone 17 (fingers crossed, it actually happens this time).

 

It seems more likely than ever that Apple will bring ProMotion to the entire iPhone 17 lineup. When multiple sources line up on a rumor, there's often something to it. Earlier this year, tipster Ross Young, known for his spot-on predictions, claimed the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus would be the first non-Pro models with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Not long after, another report backed up this idea, suggesting that both ProMotion and Always-On displays could appear on these models. And over the summer, specs for the 2025 iPhone 17 line have leaked showing ProMotion for all four models.

So, if all these rumors hold up, it looks like folks looking to snag new iPhones in about a year won't have to shell out for the high-end models to enjoy perks like an Always-On display and buttery-smooth scrolling. And honestly, I think that shift makes total sense for 2024 and especially for 2025. It's definitely time for Apple to say goodbye to the outdated 60Hz refresh rate on its non-Pro models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts

Latest News

Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators
Instagram launches new DMs filtering options for creators
US Labor Board accuses Apple of blocking pay discussions
US Labor Board accuses Apple of blocking pay discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless