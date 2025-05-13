Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

Apple announces new iPhone, iPad, Mac accessibility features for iOS 19

Apple announces new accessibility features coming this year for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Apps iPhone
The logo for iOS 19 appears on a purple and blue background.
Apple is adding new accessibility features to its devices this year, developed to help those with disabilities use their iPhone, iPad, or Mac without struggling. New Accessibility Nutrition Labels will be coming to the App Store, and these won't reveal the sugar content or the amount of carbs in a frozen dinner. These accessibility nutrition labels will show off accessibility features available with a certain app. This will let users know if they will be able to use that app because of their disabilities before they download it.

Apple announces new iPhone, iPad, Mac accessibility features for iOS 19

The labels will show whether an app will work with accessibility features such as Voice Control, Larger Text, Reduced Motion, VoiceOver, Sufficient Contrast, captions, and more. The accessibility nutrition labels will be found on the App Store worldwide.

"Accessibility Nutrition Labels are a huge step forward for accessibility. Consumers deserve to know if a product or service will be accessible to them from the very start, and Apple has a long-standing history of delivering tools and technologies that allow developers to build experiences for everyone. These labels will give people with disabilities a new way to easily make more informed decisions and make purchases with a new level of confidence.
                                                    -Eric Bridges, president and CEO, the American Foundation for the Blind.

A new accessibility feature called Braille Access turns the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro into a braille note taker. Typing with the Braille Screen Input or a connected braille device, users can open any app, and take notes in braille. Users will a;sp be able to do math calculations with Nemeth Braille. The latter is employed in classrooms to help teach math and science to students with low vision capabilities.

Braille Ready Format (BRF) files can be opened by users directly from Braille Access. This will unlock a wide variety of books and files previously created on a braille note-taking device. An integrated form of Live Captions allows users to transcribe conversations in real time directly on braille displays.

Braille Access for iPhone. | Image credit-Apple - Apple announces new iPhone, iPad, Mac accessibility features for iOS 19
Braille Access for iPhone. | Image credit-Apple

Did you know that Magnifier on iPhone and iPad has been around since 2016? They have helped users of those devices with poor vision read texts, zoom in for a close look, and help them see what is around them. Now, Magnifier is coming to the Mac. The app will work with the user's camera, allowing it to magnify a screen or a whiteboard. The Continuity Camera turns your iPhone's camera into a webcam for your Mac. It will also work with an attached USB camera. Magnifier for Mac will also help you read documents using Desk View; this feature shows your face and an overhead view of your desk at the same time.

Recommended Stories
Magnifier for Mac. | Image credit-Apple - Apple announces new iPhone, iPad, Mac accessibility features for iOS 19
Magnifier for Mac. | Image credit-Apple

If you have low vision or are dyslexic, Accessibility Reader will give users ways to customize text including the font, color, and spacing. It is built into the Magnifier app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. It can be launched from any app.

The Vision Pro is getting improved Zoom that will allow users to magnify everything including their surroundings. Personal Voice, which allows those losing their voice to record certain messages before they are no longer able to say them, will also be improved. Using AI and Machine Learning, users will be able to create a more pleasant and natural sounding voice in under a minute using only 10 recorded phrases. The feature will now support Spanish (Mexico).

Some of these new accessibility features might be previewed by Apple during the WWDC Keynote on June 9th. This will commence at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless