iPhone 17 may finally charge faster, but not the way you think

Apple seems to be inching toward a familiar rumor, one change at a time.

Accessories Apple
iPhone getting charged.
The iPhone's charging speeds have always lagged behind Android rivals, but that might finally change with the iPhone 17 series, but probably not in the way you expect.

A new report suggests that Apple is preparing a major upgrade to its proprietary MagSafe wireless charging, massively increasing the maximum energy input from the current 25W.

A much-needed leap for iPhones



As spotted on Taiwan’s NCC database, Apple appears to be preparing a new MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W output. That’s a significant jump from the current 25W cap, and the key lies in the adoption of Qi 2.2, an upgraded version of the Qi 2 standard.

This new charging brick was tested on multiple iPhones — including the iPhone 16 and even the iPhone 11 — but only Qi 2.2-compatible phones like the upcoming iPhone 17 are expected to unlock the full 45W speeds.

Qi 2.2 also improves magnetic alignment, charging efficiency, and maintains backward compatibility. That means older iPhones can still use the new charger, just not at its full potential.

Apple seems to believe wireless charging is the future



While the iPhone 16 lineup didn’t officially receive faster wired charging, our tests showed that charging speeds can briefly spike to around 38W under heavy loads — like during gaming or when running demanding apps.

The bigger leap, however, came on the wireless front. Apple bumped MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, bringing it surprisingly close to the performance of a cable.

At this point, there’s no indication that the iPhone 17 series will improve on wired charging speeds. Ironically, this means MagSafe may end up being the faster way to top up your iPhone.

More on the iPhone 17


Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September. Alongside the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, the lineup will introduce the new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the outgoing Plus model. The Air is expected to feature a new design with compromises in performance and battery life, but Apple is betting that its slimmer form factor will win hearts.

With Qi 2.2 support and a revamped MagSafe system on the table, the iPhone 17 series could finally give Apple users what they’ve long asked for: faster charging, just not in the traditional way that uses a cable.

Recommended Stories
Could this be a stepping stone toward the long-rumored portless iPhone? Possibly. That idea no longer feels far-fetched considering how much wireless charging has improved. Still, for users who regularly transfer large files, nothing beats the reliability and speed of a physical connection. So while the future may be wireless, ports are likely sticking around for at least a few more years.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology.
