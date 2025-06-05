iPhone 17 may finally charge faster, but not the way you think





A new report suggests that Apple is preparing a major upgrade to its proprietary MagSafe wireless charging, massively increasing the maximum energy input from the current 25W.





A much-needed leap for iPhones



As



This new charging brick was tested on multiple iPhones — including the iPhone 17 are expected to unlock the full 45W speeds. As spotted on Taiwan’s NCC database, Apple appears to be preparing a new MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W output. That’s a significant jump from the current 25W cap, and the key lies in the adoption of Qi 2.2, an upgraded version of the Qi 2 standard.This new charging brick was tested on multiple iPhones — including the iPhone 16 and even the iPhone 11 — but only Qi 2.2-compatible phones like the upcomingare expected to unlock the full 45W speeds.





Qi 2.2 also improves magnetic alignment, charging efficiency, and maintains backward compatibility. That means older iPhones can still use the new charger, just not at its full potential.

Apple seems to believe wireless charging is the future









iPhone 16 lineup didn’t officially receive faster wired charging,



The bigger leap, however, came on the wireless front. Apple bumped MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, bringing it surprisingly close to the performance of a cable.



At this point, there’s no indication that the iPhone 17 series will improve on wired charging speeds. Ironically, this means MagSafe may end up being the faster way to top up your iPhone. While thelineup didn’t officially receive faster wired charging, our tests showed that charging speeds can briefly spike to around 38W under heavy loads — like during gaming or when running demanding apps.The bigger leap, however, came on the wireless front. Apple bumped MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, bringing it surprisingly close to the performance of a cable.At this point, there’s no indication that theseries will improve on wired charging speeds. Ironically, this means MagSafe may end up being the faster way to top up your iPhone.





More on the iPhone 17





iPhone 17 series in September. Alongside the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, the lineup will introduce the new



With Qi 2.2 support and a revamped MagSafe system on the table, the iPhone 17 series could finally give Apple users what they’ve long asked for: faster charging, just not in the traditional way that uses a cable. Apple is expected to unveil theseries in September. Alongside the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, the lineup will introduce the new iPhone 17 Air , replacing the outgoing Plus model. The Air is expected to feature a new design with compromises in performance and battery life, but Apple is betting that its slimmer form factor will win hearts.With Qi 2.2 support and a revamped MagSafe system on the table, theseries could finally give Apple users what they’ve long asked for: faster charging, just not in the traditional way that uses a cable.



Could this be a stepping stone toward the long-rumored portless iPhone? Possibly. That idea no longer feels far-fetched considering how much wireless charging has improved. Still, for users who regularly transfer large files, nothing beats the reliability and speed of a physical connection. So while the future may be wireless, ports are likely sticking around for at least a few more years.



