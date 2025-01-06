Freshly rumored iPhone 17 design update will require Apple to adopt a new manufacturing technique

Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

iPhone 17 renders | Image Credit - Majin Bu

Apple seems determined to update the look of the iPhone 17. A fresh rumor says that the company will make some changes to the contour of the phone.

According to a rumor from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital first picked up by MacRumors, Apple will adopt a new splicing process for the iPhone 17. They seem to be referring to the technique used to join different materials to ensure they fit properly, such as the glass back and the frame.



The machine translation is not easily comprehensible, and according to it the fuselage (main body) of the deco with rear shell convergence area (likely referring to the area where the back and the frame meets) is a slope rather than a step (indicating that the transition between the back and the frame will be smooth instead of abrupt).

In short, we should expect the back of the frame to flow more smoothly into the rear. This indicates that the frame will not be as sharp as it currently is. It appears that this change will be barely perceptible but it might contribute to the aesthetics and make the phone easier to hold.

It's not clear whether this change is meant for the entire iPhone 17 series or only the standard models.

Apple is seemingly already considering many changes for the iPhone 17 Pro, such as switching from a titanium frame to aluminum sides, a horizontal camera bump, a part-aluminum, part-glass back design, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The iPhone has looked the same for years and a design overhaul is long overdue. While the iPhone 16 Pro is one of the best phones available, it has sold below expectations, highlighting the need for some drastic changes to revive demand.

The new phones will probably be announced in September so they are still a long way off. Apple is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new model that will either be known as the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. All variants will support a 120Hz refresh rate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer

