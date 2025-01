Freshly rumored iPhone 17 design update will require Apple to adopt a new manufacturing technique

iPhone 17 renders | Image Credit - Majin Bu





iPhone 17

iPhone 17









The machine translation is not easily comprehensible, and according to it the fuselage (main body) of the deco with rear shell convergence area (likely referring to the area where the back and the frame meets) is a slope rather than a step (indicating that the transition between the back and the frame will be smooth instead of abrupt).



In short, we should expect the back of the frame to flow more smoothly into the rear. This indicates that the frame will not be as sharp as it currently is. It appears that this change will be barely perceptible but it might contribute to the aesthetics and make the phone easier to hold. The machine translation is not easily comprehensible, and according to it(main body)(likely referring to the area where the back and the frame meets)(indicating that the transition between the back and the frame will be smooth instead of abrupt).In short, we should expect the back of the frame to flow more smoothly into the rear. This indicates that the frame will not be as sharp as it currently is. It appears that this change will be barely perceptible but it might contribute to the aesthetics and make the phone easier to hold.

Apple seems determined to update the look of the. A fresh rumor says that the company will make some changes to the contour of the phone.According to a rumor from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital first picked up by, Apple will adopt a new splicing process for the. They seem to be referring to the technique used to join different materials to ensure they fit properly, such as the glass back and the frame.