iOS 18: Release date, features, compatible iPhones

Although iOS 17 is a long way from being done and dusted, iOS 18 is looming on the horizon. The next big thing for Apple, at least on the software side of things, is most likely getting announced next June at the WWDC'24 developer summit. In a typical Apple fashion, the first iOS 18 beta and our initial real-life glimpse at the software will take place shortly after.





iOS 17 brought forward, iOS 18 will likely be a more "timid" software update that could be catering to the squeaky wheels. This would come as the proverbial incremental and bug-fixing release we usually get after a couple of feature-heavy updates. Given how many new features both iOS 16 andbrought forward, iOS 18 will likely be a more "timid" software update that could be catering to the squeaky wheels. This would come as the proverbial incremental and bug-fixing release we usually get after a couple of feature-heavy updates.





iOS 18 release date





iOS 18 will most certainly arrive to your iPhone in September 2024 along with the next generation of the iPhone ( iPhone 16 ).





However, iOS 18 will surely arrive earlier as both a developer and public beta. In fact, the very first developer beta of iOS 18 should be out shortly after Apple's WWDC'24 keynote concludes. This has been the case with previous iOS releases, so we have zero reasons to expect otherwise.





An iOS 18 public beta, generally slightly more stable and bug-free, should arrive a month or so afterwards.





While our guess might be as good as yours, WWDC'24 should take place sometime in early June next year as this is the usual time during which Apple hosts its









iOS 18 compatible devices





When it comes to compatibility, we know what the majority of eligible iPhones would be. Generally, the iPhone 11 series and newer are guaranteed to get iOS 18.





However, the lower bracket is a bit mysterious, all things considered. By all means, the iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max should be dropped from the supported devices list, but it's not historically uncommon for Apple to extend the support for some older iPhones beyond the usual five-year period.





It's quite interesting to see how and if Apple would react to Google's recent commitment to seven years of software support for the It's quite interesting to see how and if Apple would react to Google's recent commitment to seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 series. An equivalent policy for the iPhone would send ripples across the industry and pretty much force every other manufacturer to provide such a lengthy amount of support.





So, to sum up, here's what devices will likely get iOS 18:





*-might not support iOS 18





iOS 18 new features





Software features rarely leak out, so don't expect too much to be known about iOS 18 prior to its official announcement at WWDC'24. Surely, chatter creeps arounds, but nothing as exhaustive as hardware and specs leaks about flagship phones.





That said, we've heard that iOS 18 could bet heavy on artificial intelligence and machine-learning, as well as AI-driven features for its most popular apps. The general consensus is that Apple is quite behind Google and other companies when it comes to AI, so it's normal to anticipate some major steps in the field with iOS 18.





Analyst and industry insider Jeff Pu, for example, is betting that iOS 18 will be the "generative AI" update that Apple needs. Pu claims that the company is currently heavily investing into AI servers and is slated to build a few hundred more in 2024 as well to act as the backbone of the AI push that's to come.





Of course, when most people hear "AI" and "iPhone", they surely make the association with Siri, Apple's smart assistant, which is a bit dim-witted these days and way behind the competition in most areas. Hopefully, the potential push towards AI will result into a smarter Siri as well.





Rumor also has it that Apple is also spending lots on training its in-house LLMs (Large Language Models), which could potentially be used by Siri.





Additionally, source close to Apple claim that the company's own Ajax GPT language model might be performing better or at least on equal grounds with ChatGPT 3.5, which could show that Apple is making big internal strides into having a more competent AI framework at its disposal.







