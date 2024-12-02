Leaker says purported iPhone 17 Pro change is "impossible"
iPhone 15 Pro | Image Credit - Apple
Last week, a usually reliable source claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature aluminum frames instead of titanium sides. This was backed by another leak, which said the high cost-to-benefit ratio might be why Apple decided to ditch titanium. A Chinese tipster has now refuted those leaks.
Leaker Instant Digital says on Weibo that the iPhone 17 Pro will continue featuring a titanium design and has ruled out the use of of aluminum. While it's not known where they got the intel from, they argue that it doesn't make sense for Apple to switch to another material after spending two years extolling the advantages of titanium.
Leaker explains why Apple will retain titanium. | Image Credit - Instant Digital, Weibo
Indeed, Apple's press material for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro make repeated references to titanium, talking about its properties such as high strength and low weight. The company also boasted that the titanium alloy it used for the phones was aerospace-grade.
Previously, Apple used stainless steel for its Pro phones, while standard and SE models feature aluminum. Stainless steel is both stronger and more expensive than aluminum, and Apple said in its press release for the iPhone 14 Pro that the phone featured a surgical-grade stainless design.
A switch to aluminum might be considered a downgrade by some customers, and though this material is lighter than both stainless steel and titanium, Apple's marketing department may not be able to hype it up in the same way as titanium.
However, since titanium hasn't drastically reduced the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, it's easy to see why Apple may be considering abandoning it already.
Instant Digital didn't comment on other alleged iPhone 17 Pro design changes, including a back with a part-aluminum, part-glass design, and a larger rectangular camera array.
It's possible that Apple hasn't settled on anything yet and is still exploring its options before locking in the final design.
