iPhone 17 Air and Pro Max size leaks reveal a lot of similarities
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 16 Pro. | Image credit — Apple
A fresh set of leaks has just arrived regarding the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air and Pro Max models courtesy of a renowned industry insider. The leaked specs sheet shows that the iPhone 17 Air will look and feel very much like the iPhone 17 Pro Max save for how slim the phone is.
Both phones will reportedly have the same length, width, screen size and even bezel thickness. These qualities will be the exact same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max so don’t expect any improvements in that regard.
The only difference is that while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725 mm thick the iPhone 17 Air is only 5.5 mm thick. There was a leaked image recently that showed off a dummy iPhone 17 Air model that was 5.44 mm thick. So the 5.5 mm figure is well within the ballpark of what we expected.
What’s interesting is that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25 mm in thickness. So the iPhone 17 Pro Max will actually be a bit thicker than its predecessor. I presume that this is because Apple feels that users who want the slimmest phone will go for the iPhone 17 Air. This allows the iPhone 17 Pro Max to be packed full of the latest hardware without having to worry about losing out on the prestige for the slimmest smartphone.
The iPhone 16 Pro lineup wasn’t as radical a step up as some hoped. | Video credit — Apple
Furthermore there is a new report that claims that the iPhone 17 Air will have a denser battery. If that is true then it alleviates a lot of the concerns I had about the phone’s practicality and makes it a much more practical option than I previously thought.
With a denser battery the iPhone 17 Air will be able to provide sufficient usage all day while also being a super slim phone that only compromises on the camera setup. And if the iPhone 17 Pro Max adopts this battery tech as well then we may finally have a flagship that breaks past the current expectations for battery life.
