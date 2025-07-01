You won't get Android 16 if your phone is one of the following
Nothing lasts forever, right?
Android 16 is a fact – this year, Google's team has released the next version of the world's most popular mobile operating system earlier than recent years. As usual, Pixel phones get the latest Android version first.
Sure, Android 16 is officially presented as a major update, but for end users, it could feel more like a quiet tune-up than a bold leap forward. It introduces important improvements under the hood – like new APIs, better connectivity tools, and upgraded security – but many of the headline features, such as the Material 3 Expressive design and new desktop-style multitasking, aren't fully rolled out yet.
Some early testers have described the release as underwhelming, noting it looks and behaves almost identically to Android 15. So while Android 16 lays important groundwork for future enhancements, most users won't notice much difference – for now, it plays more like a refined version of what came before.
Be it as it may, Android 16 is a significant update that those among us who are not on iOS are expecting and are curious about.
Not all phones out there will get Android 16, of course. If you're a fan of Oppo's, for example, you may be disappointed to learn that numerous popular devices will stay on Android 15 and not get the upcoming upgrade.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro, once known for its premium build and advanced camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad, may disappoint users if it misses out on Android 16, especially since it was a high-end device not too long ago. Similarly, the Reno 10 Pro+, with its sleek design and capable telephoto camera, might not see further major updates despite its popularity in the mid-range market.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Oppo has yet to officially announce which of its devices will receive the Android 16 (ColorOS 16) update, but based on the brand's typical software support policy and recent trends, several models are expected to be left out. Among the most notable devices likely not to receive the update are those from the Oppo Find X5 lineup, the Reno 10 series, and the F21 Pro series. These models were once flagship or mid-range standouts, but their aging hardware and the company's limited update cycle suggest they are reaching the end of their software support window.
Full list, based on this report:
Oppo Find N series
- Oppo Find N
Oppo Find X series
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Earlier Find X series phones
Oppo Reno series
- Oppo Reno 10
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+
- Oppo Reno 9
- Oppo Reno 9 Pro
- Oppo Reno 9 Pro+
- Earlier Reno series phones
Oppo F series
- Oppo F23
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Earlier Oppo F series phones
Oppo K series
- Oppo K11
- Oppo K11x
- Oppo K10
- Oppo K10 Pro
- Oppo K10x
- Earlier Oppo K series phones
Oppo Pad series
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo Pad Air 2
- Oppo Pad Air
- Oppo Pad Neo
- Oppo Pad
Oppo A series
- Oppo A3
- Oppo A3 Pro
- Oppo A3x
- Oppo A2
- Oppo A2 Pro
- Oppo A2x
- Earlier Oppo A series phones
The Oppo Find X5 Pro, once known for its premium build and advanced camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad, may disappoint users if it misses out on Android 16, especially since it was a high-end device not too long ago. Similarly, the Reno 10 Pro+, with its sleek design and capable telephoto camera, might not see further major updates despite its popularity in the mid-range market.
