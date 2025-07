You won't get Android 16 if your phone is one of the following

Android 16

Are you happy that Android 16 is coming earlier this year? Yes! Not really. I don't care that much. Yes! 40% Not really. 40% I don't care that much. 20%

Android 16

Android 16

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Android 16

Android 15

Android 16

Oppo Find N series

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find X series

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Earlier Find X series phones

Oppo Reno series

Oppo Reno 10

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 9 Pro

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

Earlier Reno series phones

Oppo F series

Recommended Stories

Oppo F23

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Earlier Oppo F series phones

Oppo K series

Oppo K11

Oppo K11x

Oppo K10

Oppo K10 Pro

Oppo K10x

Earlier Oppo K series phones

Oppo Pad series

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad Air 2

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Pad Neo

Oppo Pad

Oppo A series

Oppo A3

Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo A3x

Oppo A2

Oppo A2 Pro

Oppo A2x

Earlier Oppo A series phones

Android 16

Some early testers have described the release as underwhelming, noting it looks and behaves almost identically to Android 15 . So whilelays important groundwork for future enhancements, most users won't notice much difference – for now, it plays more like a refined version of what came before.Be it as it may,is a significant update that those among us who are not on iOS are expecting and are curious about.Not all phones out there will get, of course. If you're a fan of Oppo's, for example, you may be disappointed to learn that numerous popular devices will stay onand not get the upcoming upgrade.Oppo has yet to officially announce which of its devices will receive the(ColorOS 16) update, but based on the brand's typical software support policy and recent trends, several models are expected to be left out. Among the most notable devices likely not to receive the update are those from the Oppo Find X5 lineup, the Reno 10 series, and the F21 Pro series. These models were once flagship or mid-range standouts, but their aging hardware and the company's limited update cycle suggest they are reaching the end of their software support window.Full list, based on this report The Oppo Find X5 Pro, once known for its premium build and advanced camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad, may disappoint users if it misses out on, especially since it was a high-end device not too long ago. Similarly, the Reno 10 Pro+, with its sleek design and capable telephoto camera, might not see further major updates despite its popularity in the mid-range market.