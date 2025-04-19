iPhone 17 Pro looks stunning in renders of different colored cases
Some Apple fans are still undecided about the new revised look that the company seems to be going for with the iPhone 17 line. However as more and more high quality renders come out some people are bound to change their minds as the phone actually looks pretty good in my opinion.
After years of reusing the same design Apple is now changing up how its next flagship phones will look like on the rear. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will still keep the iconic tri-camera setup but the cameras will be situated on a much larger island. This look, which seems inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors, has received mixed reviews across online forums.
There have been leaked images of iPhone 17 Pro cases that confirm that Apple is indeed adopting a much larger camera island. However some new renders show just how pretty the phones are capable of looking when combined with colorful cases. Though I prefer to not use a phone case myself I will admit that these are definitely eye catching if nothing else.
iPhone 17 Pro case renders. | Image credit — Majin Bu
This look isn’t for everyone, however, and Apple recognizes that. If the new camera island seems off to you you still have the option of getting the standard model iPhone 17 as well as the rumored new iPhone 17 Air model.
The standard iPhone 17 is reportedly going to keep the same look as the base model iPhone 16. Meanwhile a leaked iPhone 17 Air render shows a larger but much narrower and more elegant looking camera island. The iPhone 17 Air is a lot like the Pixel phones and you would be forgiven for confusing the two from a distance.
Apple is also reportedly planning a new Pro model and the iPhone foldable for 2027. Now that is something I’m definitely looking forward to and I hope the entire tariff fiasco doesn’t make these new phones unobtainable for the average consumer.
There are currently no reports of Samsung or Google shaking things up in a similar fashion though the launch of the Galaxy S26 is still a ways away. Both of those phone lineups have recognizable looks — even though Samsung ditched the sharp edges — and they will stick to it. In fact I think that Apple is making a mistake with the iPhone 17 Pro but it’s too early to tell whether this will be a major issue.
