iPhone 17 Pro looks stunning in renders of different colored cases

iPhone 17





iPhone 17 Pro case renders. | Image credit — Majin Bu





Some Apple fans are still undecided about the new revised look that the company seems to be going for with the iPhone 17 line. However as more and more high quality renders come out some people are bound to change their minds as the phone actually looks pretty good in my opinion.After years of reusing the same design Apple is now changing up how its next flagship phones will look like on the rear. ThePro and Pro Max will still keep the iconic tri-camera setup but the cameras will be situated on a much larger island. This look, which seems inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors, has received mixed reviews across online forums.There have been leaked images of iPhone 17 Pro cases that confirm that Apple is indeed adopting a much larger camera island. However some new renders show just how pretty the phones are capable of looking when combined with colorful cases. Though I prefer to not use a phone case myself I will admit that these are definitely eye catching if nothing else.