iPhone 17 Pro Max: 7 new features Apple might introduce in September

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumored to upgrade the selfie camera. According to leaks, the entire iPhone 17 lineup will jump from 12MP on the front camera to 24MP. A brand-new sensor is expected, and the upgrade would allow for higher-quality photos from the selfie cam, now getting more on par with photos taken from the rear camera.

Aluminum frame

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to come with an aluminum frame this time, instead of titanium (which is on the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro). The back of the phone is said to have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design. The new design decision, if true, would be interesting to justify given titanium is a more premium and durable material.





The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the beast of the iPhone 17 series, expected in September. The biggest and most feature-rich (and most expensive) iPhone from the lineup has been in multiple leaks thus far, giving us an idea of what we can expect from it when it comes.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to still be the biggest from the lineup and the one with the most advanced hardware: the phone for power iPhone users. Here are the 7 biggest changes it may bring, according to rumors.

Redesigned Rectangular Camera Bump

The rumor about the iPhone 17 Pro Max's new camera bump has been going around for quite some time. Apple may decide to ditch the original iPhone design in favor of a more sci-fi-looking camera bump taking almost the entire top section of the phone.

48MP Periscope Telephoto

24MP front-facing camera

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumored to upgrade the selfie camera. According to leaks, the entire iPhone 17 lineup will jump from 12MP on the front camera to 24MP. A brand-new sensor is expected, and the upgrade would allow for higher-quality photos from the selfie cam, now getting more on par with photos taken from the rear camera.

Vapor Chamber Cooling

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to exclusively feature a vapor chamber plus a graphite sheet for cooling. This would be an improved cooling system over last year. The better heat dissipation, combined with the rumored A19 Pro chip which is more powerful and efficient, the iPhone 17 Pro Max should be able to maintain higher performance for a longer period of time.

A19 Pro chip

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be powered by Apple's next-gen A19 Pro chip. This processor will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC's newer 3nm process. Expect improved performance and better power efficiency, which should also help with longer battery life.

12GB of RAM

Something that Apple has been postponing with iPhones is more RAM, and even the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with only 8GB of RAM. Rumor has it the iPhone 17 Pro Max will improve on this aspect and feature 12GB of RAM for the increasing needs of Apple Intelligence. More RAM would allow for better multitasking as well.