iPhone 17 Pro actually looks pretty good in this concept video
There have now been multiple reports that claim that the iPhone 17 series will be undergoing a radical shift in design philosophy. Apple is apparently taking inspiration from the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors and giving the iPhone 17 Pro models a massive rear camera island. This divisive decision has drawn lots of scrutiny but a concept artist shows that it might actually look pretty neat.
If you do like the new direction but think it’s a bit overdone then the iPhone 17 Air is more for you. A leaked iPhone 17 Air design by a very reliable industry insider shows that the phone will have a much narrower rear camera island similar to the Pixel phones. But what of the iPhone 17 Pro? How does it look in high definition and under some shiny lighting? See for yourself.
Of course this new look won’t be for everyone. This might lead to an increase in sales for the base model or the iPhone 17 lineup may actually see a decrease in sales overall. Honestly? I think Apple will pull this off somehow and the phones will be a success. There are already hints of Apple’s design in the iPhone 17 Pro and the company will probably add more.
Then there’s still the chance that this entire rumor may be completely false. Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that these designs that are making the rounds are based off of a fake sketch. Other reports also claim that the Dynamic Island will not be seeing a reduction in size as shown in Dipprey’s concept video.
Either way the iPhone 17 will likely be a much more complete product than the iPhone 16. That’s because the iPhone 17 will hopefully ship when the revamped Siri is finally out and the phones will likely feature better upgrades than a new button and some incomplete software.
Though I still think that Apple is giving up its enviable fame by doing this I can’t deny that the iPhone was overdue for a makeover. Resemblance to the Pixel phones or not, the new iPhone 17 models will at least look different. And if the new design is not your style then you can still go for the base model iPhone 17 which will reportedly retain the iPhone 16 look.
If you do like the new direction but think it’s a bit overdone then the iPhone 17 Air is more for you. A leaked iPhone 17 Air design by a very reliable industry insider shows that the phone will have a much narrower rear camera island similar to the Pixel phones. But what of the iPhone 17 Pro? How does it look in high definition and under some shiny lighting? See for yourself.
The iPhone 17 Pro actually looks pretty decent despite its contentious design. | Video credit — Asher Dipprey
Of course this new look won’t be for everyone. This might lead to an increase in sales for the base model or the iPhone 17 lineup may actually see a decrease in sales overall. Honestly? I think Apple will pull this off somehow and the phones will be a success. There are already hints of Apple’s design in the iPhone 17 Pro and the company will probably add more.
Then there’s still the chance that this entire rumor may be completely false. Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that these designs that are making the rounds are based off of a fake sketch. Other reports also claim that the Dynamic Island will not be seeing a reduction in size as shown in Dipprey’s concept video.
Either way the iPhone 17 will likely be a much more complete product than the iPhone 16. That’s because the iPhone 17 will hopefully ship when the revamped Siri is finally out and the phones will likely feature better upgrades than a new button and some incomplete software.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: