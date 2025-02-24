GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhone 17 Pro actually looks pretty good in this concept video

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro concept render
There have now been multiple reports that claim that the iPhone 17 series will be undergoing a radical shift in design philosophy. Apple is apparently taking inspiration from the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors and giving the iPhone 17 Pro models a massive rear camera island. This divisive decision has drawn lots of scrutiny but a concept artist shows that it might actually look pretty neat.

Though I still think that Apple is giving up its enviable fame by doing this I can’t deny that the iPhone was overdue for a makeover. Resemblance to the Pixel phones or not, the new iPhone 17 models will at least look different. And if the new design is not your style then you can still go for the base model iPhone 17 which will reportedly retain the iPhone 16 look.

If you do like the new direction but think it’s a bit overdone then the iPhone 17 Air is more for you. A leaked iPhone 17 Air design by a very reliable industry insider shows that the phone will have a much narrower rear camera island similar to the Pixel phones. But what of the iPhone 17 Pro? How does it look in high definition and under some shiny lighting? See for yourself.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 17 Pro actually looks pretty decent despite its contentious design. | Video credit — Asher Dipprey

Of course this new look won’t be for everyone. This might lead to an increase in sales for the base model or the iPhone 17 lineup may actually see a decrease in sales overall. Honestly? I think Apple will pull this off somehow and the phones will be a success. There are already hints of Apple’s design in the iPhone 17 Pro and the company will probably add more.

Then there’s still the chance that this entire rumor may be completely false. Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that these designs that are making the rounds are based off of a fake sketch. Other reports also claim that the Dynamic Island will not be seeing a reduction in size as shown in Dipprey’s concept video.

Either way the iPhone 17 will likely be a much more complete product than the iPhone 16. That’s because the iPhone 17 will hopefully ship when the revamped Siri is finally out and the phones will likely feature better upgrades than a new button and some incomplete software.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless